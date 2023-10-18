The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Recent CB Shuffle, Starting LT For Week 7, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 38 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the shuffling that the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing at the cornerback position this week as out goes veteran Desmond King II and in comes rookie Darius Rush off the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alex and I talk about King’s brief time in Pittsburgh and the possible reasons as to why he’s out the door ahead of Week Seven of the 2023 regular season. We also talk about what we already know about Rush based on film study and what the future might hold for him with the Steelers.

The Steelers still likely need to open up two more roster spots on Saturday. Alex and I briefly discuss the options the team has when it comes to accommodating WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. as both are expected to return from the Reserve/Injured list this weekend.

Who will be the Steelers’ starting left tackle on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams? Alex and I discuss that topic in the middle of this show as part of us both reviewing all that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

With the Rams next up for the Steelers in Week Seven, Alex and discuss how G Kevin Dotson is playing for the opposition after previously playing in Pittsburgh. We also discuss the chore the Steelers will have on Sunday when it comes to limiting Rams WR Cooper Kupp.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 73-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

