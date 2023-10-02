The Steelers Suck On First Down

I know, I know. I could’ve stopped the headline at “The Steelers Suck.” I’ll beat you to the comments section. If we’re going to be a little more specific, the Pittsburgh Steelers really suck on first down. That’s not new, it’s not a revelation, but let’s put the numbers to it. Because there has been no clearer theme of the Steelers’ offensive ineptitude than these figures.

Through the first four games of 2023, the Steelers are averaging 4.4 yards per play on first down. That’s 27th in the NFL. Against the Houston Texans yesterday, that number bottomed out to 3.5 per first down.

It’s almost hard to believe but relatively speaking, being 27th is good for Pittsburgh. Relatively speaking. Here’s where they’ve stacked up the previous two years.

Steelers Average First Down Yardage Gained

2021: 4.1 yards (32nd)

2022: 4.8 yards (30th)

2023: 4.4 yards (27th)

To recap. On first down, the Steelers were the NFL’s worst team in 2021, third-to-worst in 2022, and now sit just a couple spots from the bottom this season.

Put all three seasons together, OC Matt Canada’s tenure, and the Steelers are averaging 4.4 yards per first down. That’s the worst mark in the NFL, nearly a half-yard behind the 31st-ranked Houston Texans. Break it down further and Pittsburgh is 31st on first down running the ball (3.7 yards per play) and last in passing the ball (5.2 yards per play).

Pittsburgh is an organization that professes the need to start fast. As relayed by CBS announcer Spero Dedes, OC Matt Canada told the CBS crew the Steelers aren’t a team built to come from behind. Which is obviously and undeniably true. But if that’s the case, they need to be a team who starts fast. And they definitely don’t do that either. Since 2021, of drives that have started in the first quarter (Pittsburgh has exactly 100 of them), the Steelers have just 28 scoring drives, 29th in football. They have just 13 drives that resulted in touchdowns, 31st in the league only ahead of the New York Giants.

So the Steelers don’t start fast. They also aren’t built, according to their own organization, to come from behind. Frankly, they are better at the latter. Coming alive late in the fourth quarter when it’s make-or-break and Pittsburgh’s offense does just enough. At their best, that’s how they win. And when the defense falters, or when the offense can’t ever figure it out, you get results like yesterday afternoon.

Slow starts. Slow finishes. Slow everything.

The only fast thing Pittsburgh needs to do is make a change.