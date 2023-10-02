The Pittsburgh Steelers Have A Coverage Problem

The 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of problems right now. But one of their biggest is in coverage. Through four weeks, the Steelers just simply haven’t been able to shut down their opponents’ top receiving options, and it’s only been getting worse. Against the Houston Texans on Sunday, WR Nico Collins was able to torch the Steelers to the tune of seven receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns. That’s just a week after WR Davante Adams had 13 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Week Three.

Nico Collins with the TD reception from CJ Stroud! (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8mG8TifTJT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023

The Steelers lost CB Cameron Sutton in free agency, as he joined the Detroit Lions. To replace him and add some talent to the cornerback room, the Steelers signed CB Patrick Peterson. It hasn’t worked out. Peterson is slow, and he’s struggled in man coverage this season. Levi Wallace had a few nice moments in the Raiders game, but he’s generally struggled this season too. His decision to line up with outside leverage on Collins’ first touchdown reception from the two-yard line was truly baffling.

Wallace also let Amari Cooper get the better of him in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns, with Cooper hauling in seven receptions for 90 yards. In Week One, both Wallace and Peterson struggled against Brandon Aiyuk, who had eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers have a lot of issues. But if they don’t have a plan to stop the other team’s top receiver, and what they’ve been doing hasn’t been working so far, their opponents are going to be able to exploit them. If Nico Collins is able to put up 168 yards, a lot of that coming after the catch due to poor tackling by Pittsburgh, just imagine what a receiver like Ja’Marr Chase is going to do to this secondary.

One solution is to give rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. more reps, as he’s impressed while playing almost exclusively as a dime defender. It’s nothing more than a potential Band-Aid, but through four games Porter has seemingly played well enough to earn more playing time. But Peterson and Wallace both have to step up, and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has to scheme up ways to help them out if they don’t.

There are so many issues with this team right now, but its issues in coverage have really stuck out and have been a consistent issue throughout the season. It can get hidden or overlooked when the Steelers get pressure on the quarterback and the rest of the defense steps up.

But in games like Sunday’s Week Four tilt when the Steelers didn’t register a sack, their inability to cover guys becomes a whole lot more problematic when teams can get chunk yardage seemingly at will. With the Baltimore Ravens on tap next week, we’ll see if the secondary can step up.