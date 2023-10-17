‘That Guy’s Throwing Weights Around Like Crazy:’ T.J. Watt Tabs James Harrison For Strongest Man He’s Spent Time With

If you’ve followed the Pittsburgh Steelers long enough, chances are you’ve seen a version of a photo of former OLB James Harrison in his gray sweats lifting or moving heavy weights. He was, and still is, a man who takes lifting weights seriously.

Evidently, current Steelers pass-rusher extraordinaire T.J. Watt was impressed by Harrison. When Watt joined the Dan Patrick Show Tuesday, Patrick asked Watt “Who’s the strongest guy you’ve ever been around?” Watt did not hesitate to shout out Harrison.

“James Harrison,” Watt said. “I mean, that guy’s throwing weights around like crazy. He still is. It’s incredible. The guy doesn’t age, it seems like.”

Earlier this year, Harrison helped Ian Danney of Performance Enhancement Professionals out of Arizona with an informational video on Instagram of ways to work on bench presses. If you have any doubts that the man known as “Deebo” can still move weights like men half his age, this video should help remove those.

Even Danney adds the comment about the full bench press being less than what Harrison normally works on.

As for Watt, he didn’t seem to think very long about his answer of Harrison. The fact that Harrison’s last season was in 2017, Watt’s first year in the league, seems to suggest that in a world of extremely strong athletes, Harrison still sticks out. That’s incredible, especially since Watt’s older brother, J.J. Watt, is incredibly strong and reportedly maxed out his back squats at 700 pounds and could bench 500 pounds. Heck, T.J. himself said that he could bench press 425 pounds when talking with Patrick, which is incredibly respectful.

So if you’ve ever doubted just how strong Harrison is, remember that the man who surpassed his franchise record in sacks still says to this day that Harrison is the strongest person Watt has spent time around. This also goes to show you that even sweatpants and a sweatshirt are completely reasonable gym wear. Who’s going to argue with Deebo?

You can watch the entirety of Watt’s interview with the Dan Patrick Show below.