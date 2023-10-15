Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill On Crutches, Will Undergo MRI With Steelers On Deck In Week Nine

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill left his team’s 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London with an ankle injury, and after the game, Tannehill was on crutches. He said he will undergo an MRI upon the team’s return to Tennessee, per ESPN’s Turon Davenport.

Tannehill was carted off after being replaced by Malik Willis, and he said he felt he couldn’t put any force into his throws.

“I couldn’t put any force into the throws. I kept walking it off, but it was getting worse and worse. I figured if I’m going to be a sitting duck back there and can’t step into a throw, I wouldn’t be effective,” Tannehill said via Davenport.

Tannehill missed the final three games of last season with a right ankle injury, which is the same ankle he hurt today. Tennessee does have a bye week next week, but then they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eight before the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week Nine. With Tannehill potentially missing time, the Titans would likely turn to second-year quarterback Malik Willis. Willis was 4-5 for 75 yards when he replaced Tannehill against the Ravens.

That would also elevate rookie second-round pick Will Levis to the team’s backup. Levis was a projected first-rounder for much of the pre-draft process, but after he fell out of the first round the Titans moved up to draft him with the 34th overall selection. He struggled a bit in the preseason though, and opened the year as the team’s third-stringer behind Tannehill and Willis.

We’ll have a clearer picture on Tannehill’s status after his MRI, but the fact he was on crutches and felt he couldn’t drive into his throws throughout the game paints a little bit of a bleak picture for his availability for Week Nine, especially since the ankle is something he’s injured before.

So far this season Tannehill is 90-142 for 1,052 yards and two touchdowns with five interceptions.