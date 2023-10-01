TE Pat Freiermuth Out For Remainder Of Texans Game With Hamstring Injury

UPDATE: Per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, Freiermuth is OUT for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.

#Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth suffered a hamstring injury and is OUT for the rest of today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 1, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth exited the team’s Week Four game against the Houston Texans with a lower right leg injury, potentially a hamstring, injury. The injury occurred on Najee Harris’ 32-yard catch-and-run, with Freiermuth on the ground after the play and being attended to by trainers.

Freiermuth had three receptions for seven yards before leaving the game, and his return for now is likely questionable. Hamstring injuries can be tough, as the Steelers know all too well with WR Diontae Johnson currently on IR with a hamstring issue.

He headed to the locker room immediately after exiting the medical tent after the play, and while he did walk off on his own power, as seen on the CBS broadcast, it seems as if the injury could knock him out for at least a few series, if not the remainder of the game.

TEs Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington will get more work with Freiermuth sidelined.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t long-term and Freiermuth can get back healthy soon.