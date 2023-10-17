T.J. Watt Will Appeal NFL’s Fine From Ravens Game

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will appeal at least one of the fines levied against him from Week Five’s game against the Baltimore Ravens for taking his helmet off at the end of the game. That’s what he told Dan Patrick in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show earlier today and stated his case for why it shouldn’t be a fineable action.

“We’re gonna try to appeal it,” Watt told Patrick. “And I think that’s just kind of like you said, I wasn’t trying to be malicious. I wasn’t taunting at someone. It was fourth down. It was the end of the game. Took my helmet off. I understand there probably wasn’t a whole lot of safety risk because the game was technically over at that point. I mean, I just have to be better.”

Watt was flagged for removing his helmet after sacking Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on the final defensive play of the game, securing the Steelers’ win. He was later fined $13,659 for his actions. It’s illegal for players to remove their helmets while on the field of play during a game. Obviously, the penalty didn’t hurt the Steelers, the Ravens turned the ball over on downs and the game was over, but it did impact his wallet.

It’s unclear if Watt also intends to appeal his fine for his hit on Ravens WR Zay Flowers, resulting in a $11,473 penalty. That came earlier in the game breaking up a pass downfield. He was not flagged for the collision but later fined by the league.

All players have the right to appeal their fines. However, given the black-and-white nature of the removal of helmet penalty, odds are Watt will not have a strong case to overturn his appeal. But with his $112 million contact he signed in 2021, I think he can afford it.

All NFL fines go to charity. Several Steelers have been fined this season, though Watt was the only player fined from the Ravens’ game.