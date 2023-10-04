Steelers Week Five Wednesday Injury Report: Kenny Pickett Limited, Eight Others Don’t Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released the initial injury report ahead of their Week Five game against the Baltimore Ravens. Headlining the list was QB Kenny Pickett, officially a limited participant.

Not practicing today included P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring), CB Patrick Peterson (rest), OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), OT Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow), OG James Daniels (groin), TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) and DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion).

Also limited in practice was LB Cole Holcomb (back).

Steelers’ Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring)

CB Patrick Peterson (rest)

OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow)

OG James Daniels (groin)

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)

DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion)

Limited

QB Kenny Pickett (knee)

LB Cole Holcomb (back)

Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his left knee late in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin did not rule him out for Sunday’s matchup and said the team would see how he felt and moved during today’s practice. From there, the Steelers would determine his practice reps for Thursday and Friday, making the next two days important in finding out whether or not Pickett will start. If he can’t start, the Steelers will turn to veteran QB Mitch Trubisky.

Pickett practiced with a knee brace today though he told reporters he wasn’t sure if he would wear it for the game, if he plays. He also told the media he is “ready to go” for this weekend.

Moore Jr. has already been ruled out for this weekend by Tomlin. He suffered a right knee injury in the first quarter. Rookie Broderick Jones will make his first career start at left tackle. Freiermuth injured his hamstring in the second half Sunday with Tomlin calling him “very doubtful” for Week Five. Earlier today, Pittsburgh signed TE Rodney Williams off the practice squad and to the team’s 53-man roster.

Harvin missed last Sunday due to a hamstring injury. If he can’t play, Brad Wing will remain the Steelers’ punter and holder.

Daniels also sat out the Texans’ game due to a groin injury. He was replaced by Nate Herbig, who struggled in his first start as a Steeler. Okorafor missed the early portion of last week’s practice before playing in Sunday’s game. Holcomb was not mentioned by Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference and the linebacker is likely to play Sunday.