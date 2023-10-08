Steelers Vs. Ravens Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.

Winners

Larry Ogunjobi – Credit to Ogunjobi, who probably should’ve been on a couple of these winner lists earlier in the season. His effort and ball search to pop the ball out of Ravens RB Justice Hill’s hands, recovered by Pittsburgh, was a highlight of the first half and helped keep the score down into the break. Baltimore certainly had chances to lead by multiple possessions but the defense (and the Ravens’ many, many mistakes) kept things close.

Allen Robinson II – Finding winners on offense is a weekly challenge but I’ll show some love to Robinson, who at least made tough grabs underneath. There were no YAC or playmaking downfield, but he wasn’t aqcuired to be that kind of guy. With injuries to TE Pat Freiermuth and WR Diontae Johnson, there just weren’t many explosive elements on this team. But Robinson at least did his job.

T.J. Watt – While the Ravens hurt themselves more than the Steelers made stops, especially in the first 30 minutes, Watt had a nice sack of Lamar Jackson and helped break up a downfield throw to WR Zay Flowers later in the game. He also chipped in a couple more pressures on the day. Watt recovered Alex Highsmith’s strip/sack and sacked Jackson to end the game.

George Pickens – A strong game for Pickens, who had the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute left. Pickens was clutch late in the game. Baltimore singled him up more than anticipated and Pickens responded with tough catches over the middle, back-shoulder fades that have been missing in this offense, and chipped in on a well-blocked 16-yard end around run. But his biggest play was a 41-yard touchdown, beating star CB Marlon Humphrey down the right sideline to put Pittsburgh ahead for the first time all game.

Joey Porter Jr. – First career interception and a clutch one at that. Big-time play from the rookie, who has to play more going forward. That might have saved the game. And perhaps the outlook on the Steelers’ season.

Miles Killebrew – Who blocks punts better than Miles Killebrew? Very few, if anyone. Killebrew made a splash play in the fourth quarter, blocking a Jordan Stout punt that rolled out of the end zone for a safety, just missed being recovered by a diving TE Rodney Williams. Still, it was a game-shifting type of play and the splash the Steelers needed with their offense struggling.

Jaylen Warren – Warren was one of the two bright spots on offense in terms of explosive plays, joining Pickens. Warren ran tough, especially late, and had two key third down pickups on throws into the flat. He brought intensity and energy required for Steelers-Ravens games.

Kwon Alexander/Elandon Roberts – On first watch, good performances by those two against interior runs. Alexander took down a screen play prior to Killebrew’s punt block while Roberts had a clutch third-down open-field stop in the hole.

Alex Highsmith – For the clutch strip/sack fumble of QB Lamar Jackson. His second of the year that was scooped by T.J. Watt. Clutch players in clutch moments to win game.

Losers

Levi Wallace – Wallace has been a regular in the losers column. It’s just been a tough year for him. Tackling, for him and for many others, was a mess, but Wallace went flying trying to tackle Justice Hill in space and even had trouble covering WR Nelson Agholor, a possession receiver at this point in his career. He would’ve given up a touchdown to WR Rashod Bateman had the receiver held on. Aside from two splash plays against the Raiders, Wallace just hasn’t done much this season.

Chandon Sullivan – A new entrant at corner to the list, I’m not sure what Sullivan does. He doesn’t cover well. He doesn’t hit against the run. He’s a poor blitzer. But he’s a fixture in the team’s nickel package. Twice, he got beat on slot fades by Agholor, the latter of which should’ve been a touchdown but was simply dropped.

Run D Contain – Run defense is always the defense’s starting point when playing the Ravens. But the contain was poor. QB Lamar Jackson was forgotten about on a 3rd and 2, turning it into 26-yard run on the Ravens’ opening possession of the game. Later, RB Justice Hill bounced outside and scored the only first-half touchdown of the day. Just not sound enough for a team that can’t afford any miscues.

Gunner Olszewski – Has anyone had a worse Steelers career than him? You almost gotta feel bad for the guy at this point. Just hold onto the football. He’s gotta be happier than anyone Pittsburgh found a way to win.