Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Inactives For Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week Eight Sunday home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and this week only four players are on it due to the team again carrying a 52-man active roster.

This week, QB Mason Rudolph, OT Dylan Cook, DT Breiden Fehoko, and CB Levi Wallace are the inactive players for the Steelers. Rudolph, however, is in uniform again as he has been given the emergency third-quarterback designation. This is the seventh time this season that has happened.

As for Cook and Fehoko, it’s not a big surprise to see both inactive again in Week Eight. Both have only ben active once so far this season and that was back in Week Five. Neither, however, saw playing time in that Week Five game.

As for Wallace being inactive, he ended the week listed as questionable on the injury report with a foot injury. This is the first time this season he is inactive.

The two other players listed on the Steelers’ Friday injury report as questionable, CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf) and CB James Pierre (ankle), are both active against the Jaguars.

Of note on this Week Seven, RB Godwin Igwebuike is active for the Steelers for the second time since signing with the team. He will likely return kickoffs once again. New CB Darius Rush is also active on Sunday for the first time with Wallace being inactive.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week Eight vs. Jaguars:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

OT Dylan Cook

DT Breiden Fehoko

CB Levi Wallace

Jaguars’ Inactive Players:

S Andre Cisco

WR Zay Jones

CB Tyson Campbell

OLB Yasir Abdullah

OL Cole Van Lanen

9DL Tyler Lacy