Steelers Send Scouts To Penn State – Indiana Game To View In-State Talent

Pittsburgh is about 275 miles from Happy Valley, making it a relatively easy drive for the Steelers to go see some in-state talent on Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Joe Smeltzer of Penn State athletics, the Steelers are sending two scouts across the state to watch the Nittnay Lions of Penn State take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten Conference matchup.

Scouts from the Bills, Panthers and Steelers will be at Penn State today. Steelers sending two. pic.twitter.com/BWGzC9a62u — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) October 28, 2023

Penn State is one of the powerhouse teams in college football, and their roster speaks to it. Head coach James Franklin and his staff have done a wonderful job recruiting some of the best talent in the nation and developing them into NFL-caliber prospects, of which the Nittnay Lions have several names to watch in this contest.