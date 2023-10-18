Steelers Select Massive, Mauling OT In Latest Mock Draft By CBS Sports

As we approach the midway point of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves with several glaring needs on their roster. C Mason Cole’s recent play hasn’t inspired much confidence in the veteran to be the long-term solution for the team while the play of CBs Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace suggest Pittsburgh would be wise to target another top-flight cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. for the future.

Right tackle also remains a notable need as Chukwuma Okorafor has manned the position for four seasons now as a starter but has provided mediocre, if not below average, play despite being given ample time to develop coming out of Western Michigan. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has Pittsburgh addressing right tackle in his latest mock draft, pairing the team with Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga.

“The hulking Oregon State blocker would be back-to-back left tackles in Round 1 for the Steelers but nonetheless a welcomed addition up front in Pittsburgh,” Trapasso wrote.

Fuaga is a massive human being, standing 6-6, 334 pounds and stars at right tackle for the Beavers, being a dominating run blocker who levels opposing defenders into the turf. According to Pro Football Focus, Fauga is one of the most underrated prospects in the country, having posted two straight seasons with an overall grade over 80.0.

Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga is a stud in this 2024 draft more people need to talk about. Tremendous athlete who’s 6-6, 334. He’s a @seniorbowl midseason All-American — this is a stacked OT class, but Fuaga’s up there with the best of them. pic.twitter.com/69M4m7ZZCO — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 12, 2023

The Tacoma, Washington, native enrolled to Oregon State back in 2020, seeing action in four games before redshirting. He saw action in 10 games in 2021 as he went on to start 13 games in 2022, being named to the All-Pac-12 second team as the Beavers averaged 196 yards per game on the ground. He graded out last season with an 80.8 overall grade from PFF, including a 79.6 mark in run blocking.

The Steelers must add more nasty to their offensive line in order to establish more of a presence in the running game. Okorafor just hasn’t cut it in that regard, and Fuaga has the demeanor you look for in a gritty blocker. He also is a capable pass blocker who uses his size and length to neutralize pass rushers attempting to round the corner into the pocket. Right tackle will be near the top of Pittsburgh’s needs this offseason, and should the Steelers turn to the 2024 NFL Draft to address that need, Fuaga would be a good name to target.