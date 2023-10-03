Steelers See Big Drop In ESPN Power Rankings, Run Defense Questioned

After an ugly upset loss to the Houston Texans in Week Four, the Pittsburgh Steelers tumbled in ESPN’s updated power rankings. Though you have to wonder why the team was rated so high in the first place. In their updated list of 32, the Steelers fell from No. 11 all the way down to No. 19. Their run defense was also questioned after allowing another big day to the opposing ground game.

“The Steelers are allowing 4.7 yards per carry on the season — ranking 28th in the NFL,” wrote ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “Against the Texans, the Steelers allowed running back Dameon Pierce to set the tone early, which opened up the game for Houston’s rookie quarterback.”

Despite penalties that pushed them back and wiped out touchdowns, the Texans found the end zone on their opening possession. They used the ground game to march downfield, sprinkled in with a healthy screen game to slow down the Steelers’ rush. Coming into the contest, Houston had one of football’s least efficient running games. But Dameon Pierce’s first carry Sunday went for 13 yards, longer than any rush he had in his previous three games.

In three of their first four games, the Steelers have allowed at least 139 yards on the ground. San Francisco won big with their running game in Week One, Cleveland ran for nearly 200 despite losing star RB Nick Chubb in the first half, while Houston finished with 139 yards rushing. They didn’t break the big runs the 49ers or Browns did but consistently pushed the pile forward and had success throughout the game.

Among AFC North teams, the Steelers are third in the power rankings. They’re ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals who fell to the 25th spot after getting blown out 27-3 by the Tennessee Titans and dropping to 1-3 on the season. Their offense continues to struggle mightily. The Baltimore Ravens were ranked as the division’s top team at No. 7 while the Cleveland Browns sit at No. 11 despite losing to the Ravens, though they did so without QB Deshaun Watson, who missed the game with a shoulder injury.

Just as they did after Week One, Pittsburgh will look to bounce back in Week Five against the Ravens in what will be a critical divisional game. The top team in the power rankings are the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers. Dead last are the Chicago Bears, still winless.