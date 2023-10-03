Steelers Release Three Players From Practice Squad

So far, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest changes of the week have come via their practice squad. The team officially announced the already-reported signings of WR Denzel Mims and OT Obinna Eze while releasing three from their practice squad. The three players are: RB Greg Bell, WR Jalen Camp, and WR Jacob Copeland.

Bell was added during training camp and finished out the summer with the team. He spent most first month of the year on the team’s practice squad. Camp was added to the practice squad on Sept. 27 while Copeland was signed on Sept. 12.

In our post-camp report, here’s what we had to write on Bell.

“Signed midway through camp, Bell actually looked decent. There’s some juice and explosiveness to his game that makes me want to see some more. It’s not reflected in his 2.9 YPC but he had a couple of vertical cuts and decent runs. Bell also showed solid hands and the ability to make grabs away from his body, highlighted most often in 1v1 drills. There’s a chance he can hang around on the practice squad.”

Camp was a sixth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s appeared in five NFL games, all with the Houston Texans, from 2021-22, catching one pass for seven yards. Copeland was previously with the Tennessee Titans before being signed by Pittsburgh.

Mims is the most notable practice squad addition, a former top prospect out of Baylor who has struggled to sustain an NFL career with the New York Jets. But he brings an intriguing height/weight/speed profile to the team. There’s also a connection to WR Coach Frisman Jackson, who coached Mims at Baylor.

He’ll take Camp and Copeland’s place on the practice squad. Perhaps WR Dez Fitzpatrick will also circle back after being waived from the 53-man roster yesterday.

Eze has size and will provide depth with OT Dan Moore Jr. ruled out this week due to a knee injury. Previously with the Detroit Lions, he has never appeared in an NFL game.