Steelers-Ravens Week 5 Matchup To Be Broadcast To Nearly Entire Country

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, historically it’s a must-see game.

True AFC North football, old-school, physical, close games almost always.

That’s what CBS is hoping for as the Steelers-Ravens Week Five matchup will be broadcast to nearly the entire country on Sunday in the 1 p.m. window, according to 506 Sports.

With Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and sideline reporter Evan Washburn on the call, the Steelers-Ravens matchup is getting the “A-team” treatment from CBS Sports. New Orleans-New England and Tennessee- Indianapolis will be overshadowed nationally by Steelers-Ravens, according to the coverage map from 506 Sports in the 1 p.m. window.

On FOX, the New York Giants-Miami Dolphins matchup will be broadcast to a majority of the country, as well as Carolina-Detroit. In the late window on FOX, the Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams matchup will be broadcast to the coasts, while the Pittsburgh area will get Cincinnati at Arizona.

On the CBS late window, a majority of the country will see Kansas City at Minnesota, which will overshadow the New York Jets at Denver Broncos.

This will be the second time in three 1 p.m. windows on CBS or FOX that the Steelers game will be broadcast to largely the entire country, showing just how much staying power the franchise has from a TV viewing perspective.

For more information on the TV schedule and broadcast map, visit 506sports.com.