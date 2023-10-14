Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, RB Najee Harris Lampooned In Latest Gridiron Heights Cartoon

Got a quick two minutes? If so, you might enjoy the latest video put out this week by Gridiron Heights. This one centers around a support group for struggling NFL quarterbacks and sadly, it includes not only Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, but RB Najee Harris as well.

Harris has an early appearance in the cartoon, which takes place at the Gridiron Heights Community Center. Harris can be seen telling a Fantasy Support Group room introducing himself to New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs.

“Hi, I’m Najee and I’m an underperforming fantasy player,” Harris says in the video, while dressed in black and gold garb.

Later in the cartoon, as part of the quarterback support group, Pickett, complete with tiny hands, makes his appearance, and he introduces himself to the others.

“Hey, I’m just blue-collar Kenny Pickett. Just a lunch pale and jeans fella that was lucky enough to make it outta the Pitt,” Pickett tells the group. “Lost a lot of good men lately. Diontae [Johnson], Cam [Heyward], but hey, that’s just life dahn at the steel yard.”

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is also lampooned in the cartoon as well, along with several other quarterbacks.

The video is very well done and well thought out overall and if you have a sense of humor, you should enjoy it.