Steelers Host Six Players For Workouts Tuesday, Sign Two

It was a busy day on the South Side at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the franchise hosted six players for workouts in tight ends Eric Saubert and Joel Honigford, offensive linemen Lecitus Smith and Alex Pihlstrom, offensive tackle Obinna Eze, and wide receiver Denzel Mims, according to a report from Houston NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

As was previously reported, the Steelers signed Mims and Eze following the workouts.

#Steelers worked out Obinna Eze (signed), Joel Honigford, Denzel Mims (signed), Alex Pihlstrom, Eric Saubert, Lecitus Smith — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 3, 2023

Saubert previously spent time with time with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason before getting hurt in training camp. He was placed on Injured Reserve on August 29 by the Dolphins after signing as a free agent in the offseason and was later released with an injury settlement from IR.

Saubert was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Drake by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent two seasons with Atlanta, parts of the 2019 offseason with the New England Patriots, then-Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears before sticking with the Bears for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and then spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Dolphins.

In his career, Saubert has hauled in 33 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, playing 1,035 career snaps over six seasons. Saubert is listed at 6’5, 253 pounds at tight end.

Lecitus Smith was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech by the Arizona Cardinals. He played in 10 games last season for Arizona, starting two. He was waived during final roster cuts this summer.

Smith competed in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl coming out of Virginia Tech after playing all over the line of scrimmage for the Hokies, seeing time at left guard, left tackle and center. Smith played 210 snaps as a rookie for the Cardinals, playing 202 snaps at right guard and eight snaps at left guard.

He graded out at a 44.8 overall as a rookie from Pro Football Focus. including a 46.6 as a run blocker and a 38.1 as a pass blocker, allowing 12 pressures and two sacks in 140 pass blocking snaps. Smith measured at 6032, 314 pounds coming out of Virginia Tech with 31 7/8-inch arms.

Pihlstrom went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Illinois before signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. Pihlstrom played in 38 career games with 25 starts along the offensive line for the Illini from 2017-22.

Pihlstrom checks in at 6’6, 305 pounds and played all 13 games last season at Illinois at center, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches. Pihlstrom initially headed to Illinois as a walk-on tight end before converting to the offensive line in 2020. He started games for the Fighting Illini at left guard and center.

As for Honigford, Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora wrote about the former Michigan tight end, who weighed in at 6050, 260 pounds at his Pro Day at Michigan, where he was primarily a blocking tight end.