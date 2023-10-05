Steelers Don’t Think CB Joey Porter Jr. Is Ready For Full-Time Role

Mike Tomlin promised changes. It doesn’t sound like expanding CB Joey Porter Jr.’s role is one of them. Speaking with reporters Thursday, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin downplayed the chance for Porter to see more snaps this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, it was his clearest denial of that possibility.

“No, not yet,” Austin said via Steelers.com’s Mike Prisuta. “He’s working hard. I like the way he’s working, he’s making strides. Is he ready for full time right now? I’m not sure I can say I really feel great about that. But yes, he is working in the right direction, he’s trending in the right direction and at some point we expect him to be out there.”

For the first month of the season, Porter has almost exclusively played in the Steelers’ dime package. According to our charting, 50 of his 54 snaps this season have come in those six-defensive backs packages. The only exception came in Week Three against the Las Vegas Raiders when Porter briefly filled in for an injured CB Levi Wallace, who missed four snaps before returning to the game.

The Steelers and Austin have been adamant about managing Porter’s role in order to help him focus on a more limited menu of plays and situation. By being a dime-only player, he’s only played in obvious passing situations. Third and long, end-of-half, end-of-game scenarios that avoid putting too much on his plate. Porter has played well in those situations, allowing just one catch on five targets and coming up with big stops this season, particularly in the team’s Week Two win against the Cleveland Browns.

But it sounds like there are zero plans to expand his role. Wallace and fellow starting corner Patrick Peterson have been inconsistent this season. Between them, they’ve made a handful of splash plays with three interceptions but have also allowed six touchdowns through four games.

Primarily, Porter has worked at left cornerback. That’s currently occupied by Peterson. Perhaps one reason why the Steelers are slow to make the change is the team doesn’t want to bench or reduce Peterson’s role, as the decorated veteran was signed with the thought of having a big role. Arguably, Pittsburgh is stubbornly standing by that. There are other ways to move Peterson around and allow Porter to see additional reps. The eight-time Pro Bowler was intended to play a variety of roles this year instead of being “just” an outside corner, but the Steelers seem intent on sticking with the status quo.

Eventually, Porter will move up the depth chart and start. Just don’t count on it happening anytime soon.