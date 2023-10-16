Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 7)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances relative to how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michigan DB Rod Moore

The Wolverines routed the Hoosiers on Saturday, and DB #9 Rod Moore made his mark. Moore recorded two solo tackles and an interception that he returned 38 yards in the 52-7 beatdown of Indiana. The 6-feet, 198-pound junior is considered one of the top safety prospects at this juncture of the pre-draft process. He has the size, athleticism, and instincts to roam the back end of the defense as a centerfielder who can steer passers away from taking deep shouts down the field. He had four picks last year, showing off his knack for taking away the football, but has been challenged less this year as quarterbacks try to throw away from him. Moore will be tested on Nov. 11 against an impressive Penn State offense, shaping up to be a great test for the defensive back.

PICKED OFF@UMichFootball comes up with a red zone INT 💪 pic.twitter.com/WAo8NPkGMf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Alabama OT JC Latham

The Crimson Tide edged out the Razorbacks Saturday, winning 24-21. Alabama LT Kadyn Proctor struggled against DE Landon Jackson from Arkansas in this contest, but RT #65 JC Latham held his own against an aggressive Razorbacks defensive front. The 6-6, 360-pound junior helped the Crimson Tide establish a ground game in the home win — they rushed for 177 yards — as Latham paved good running lanes thanks to his pure size and power. He also proved to be strong in pass protection, helping keep the right side of the offensive line clean for QB Jalen Milroe to connect on a couple of deep shots. Latham is considered one of the best offensive tackles in the draft class and possibly the best pure right tackle prospect.

Washington WR Rome Odunze

The Huskies won in a thriller at home against the Ducks, 36-33, keeping their magical undefeated season alive. The Washington passing attack shined with WR #1 Rome Odunze taking center stage in the contest. Odunze caught eight passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, hauling in a long of 43 yards. He looked like the alpha wide receiver he has been all season for Washington, winning in contested coverage over the middle of the field as well as in the red zone, scoring the go-ahead touchdown. The 6-3, 215-pound junior has topped 100 yards in five of six games played, looking more and more like a first-round lock this coming spring.

ROME ODUNZE IS UNGUARDABLE pic.twitter.com/CiMyDCOIVD — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2023

Notre Dame S Xavier Watts

The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame stunned the 10th-ranked Trojans of USC Saturday night, winning convincingly at home, 48-20. QB Caleb Williams looked mortal for the first time this season, tossing three interceptions with two picked off by S #0 Xavier Watts. The 5-11, 198-pound senior had a heck of a game, also recording seven total tackles (six solo), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, and a pass deflection. Watts was constantly around the football, making plays in coverage while coming up aggressively in run support, looking to get his hands on the ball.

Xavier Watts with his 2nd INT ☘️ Caleb Williams had 1 INT coming into today and already has double that 😳pic.twitter.com/Yd9IGjmYzK — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) October 15, 2023

It was a career game for Watts, who was considered a fringe draft pick heading into the season and now has four interceptions in 2023. He helped his draft stock in this showing, putting good tape out there for scouts to consider him in the middle to late rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Have yourself a night, Xavier Watts. Two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble return for a TD for the Notre Dame safety. 🎥 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/0wnWzhAuWu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 15, 2023

North Carolina EDGE Kaimon Rucker

The North Carolina Tar Heels won against the Miami Hurricanes at home ,41-31, going to 6-0 on the season. The offense was electric in this one, but OLB #25 Kaimon Rucker also looked impressive in the win. Rucker posted six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks, showing impressive burst off the line as well as the strength and fluidity to win around the corner and finish in the lap of the quarterback. The 6-2, 265-pound senior is now up to 6.5 sacks at the halfway point of the season, showcasing a nice blend of power as well as bend and anchor as a pass rusher as well as against the run. Look for Rucker’s name to gain more steam throughout this process, becoming a player that the draft community is talking about heavily this spring.