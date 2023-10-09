Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 6)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football prospects and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton

The Crimson Tide went into College Station and topped the Texas A&M Aggies 26-20 in another tight SEC matchup. Alabama received a stellar performance from WR #3 Jermaine Burton as the 6-0, 194-pound senior has a career day against the Aggies, catching nine passes for 197 yards and two TDs. The former Georgia transfer showcased his impressive speed and explosiveness in this contest, stretching the field vertically while making a couple contested catches along the sideline. Burton also showed off his speed after the catch, taking a slant route over the middle to the house as he ran past multiple defenders attempting to take him down.

Burton isn’t considered one of the top prospects in this draft class, but he possesses a game built for the NFL as a vertical threat that can excel in the slot. He’ll likely be a mid-round pick come April that will give a team plenty of value relative to his draft position.

3rd and 14? Not a problem for Jalen Milroe and Jermaine Burton on this one. pic.twitter.com/vBBPAR0thx — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 7, 2023

UNC QB Drake Maye

The Tar Heels dismantled the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, winning 40-7 in a laugher. A lot of that comes on the arm and legs of QB #10 Drake Maye as the 6-4m 230-pound redshirt sophomore completed 70.2% of his passes for 442 yards and three TDs with zero picks and added another 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Maye is often considered QB2 in this upcoming draft class behind USC’s Caleb Williams, having the prototypical size and arm talent you want in an NFL quarterback. He can make every throw in the book and has the mobility to extend plays and create for himself when the play breaks down. Expect Maye to be a top five pick this spring and likely one of the next franchise quarterbacks in the league for a long time.

Drake Maye using his eyes and subtle pocket movements before throwing a 50-yard missile shot yesterday vs. Syracuse. This is QB poetry. pic.twitter.com/S3SnbSqEwK — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 8, 2023

LSU DL Maason Smith

The LSU Tigers won in a thriller against the Missouri Tigers, beating their SEC rival 49-39. While both offenses lit up the score board, DL #0 Maason Smith managed to have a good game after highlighting him in the players to watch for piece prior to Saturday’s action. Smith posted four total tackles (two solo), a TFL, a sack, and a pass breakup in the contest, finally getting to the quarterback after getting blanked the first several weeks of the season. Smith has everything you want physically in a 3-technique/4i, standing 6-6, 315 pounds with long arms and great athleticism. He just needs his technique/production to catch up as he’s just scratching the surface of what he could become.

Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

The Seminoles took care of business at home against Virginia Tech, winning 39-17 to stay undefeated on the season. EDGE #5 Jared Verse put together a strong performance against the Hokies, racking up two sacks and three total tackles on the day. Verse only had 0.5 sacks heading into the game, a far cry from the production the top ten projected pick was supposed to have this season. However, he rebounded and managed to show off his combination of strength and power on Saturday, showing scouts why he still deserves to be considered one of the top EDGE rushers in the class and a likely first round lock.

When people say Jared Verse has lost a step because he's added too much weight, I wonder if they actually pay attention to his literal first step. Watch how the LT has to concede and panic to recover. Verse's anticipation, burst, and body control is exceptional. pic.twitter.com/YzxGU0h3Ah — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) October 8, 2023

Ohio State S Josh Proctor

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Maryland Terrapins at The Shoe on Saturday afternoon, winning in convincing fashion 37-17. The offense looked sharp for Ohio State, but S #41 Josh Proctor was key in sealing the win for the Buckeyes. Proctor had seven total tackles (six solo) and an interception returned for a touchdown against the Terrapins Saturday. The sixth-year senior has good measurables (6-2, 205 pounds), playing a bit of a safety/dime linebacker role for the Buckeyes’ defense while having played deep in coverage at times as well. He managed to jump the route from the nickel on the pick six, reading the play and got Ohio State back into the game after starting the contest down 10-0.

Josh Proctor Pick 6 heard on @SGSR_OSU! Thank gosh this counted, what a great game to call! pic.twitter.com/jDuRV5DrB0 — Joey Feerer (@JoeyFeerer) October 8, 2023

Proctor isn’t considered a great athlete and will get knocked for his age, but he is a heady, dependable player that should be considered in the later rounds of the upcoming draft. Proctor could be a special teams ace for the team that selects him and be a big nickel/strong safety at the next level, playing in sub packages where he can play with the ball in front of him to make impactful plays.