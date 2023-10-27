Scouting Report: Jaguars Defense Centered Around Josh Allen

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, reviewing the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

Jaguars Run Defense

A very stout group that doesn’t get talked about enough. On the year, they’re allowing only 3.8 YPC, fourth-best in the NFL. Their leading tackler is LB Foyesade Oluokun, far and way in first place with 81 tackles. The next closest is safety Rayshawn Jenkins with 44. Oluokun is a literal every-down player with 100 percent of the snaps played this season. He’s one of only 13 defensive players and five linebackers to not come off the field in 2023. On the year, the Jaguars have allowed 16 runs of 10 or more yards, tied for 12th-fewest in the NFL.

They’re a hybrid front than can play three or four down, a difference from past years when they were more of a four-down personality. These days, many teams are becoming a mixture of both. They will even stay with three down linemen against 11 personnel, daring teams to win through the air. An example.

While every team, Jacksonville included, comes with a one-gap/two-gap blend, the Jags one-gap more often. They like their linemen to slant and shoot gaps to get upfield and create penetration. Examples:

Some other defensive stats. They’re allowing 20.9 points per game, squarely average entering Week Eight, and have allowed more than 24 points just once this season. They’ve allowed no more than 21 in five of their seven games. Situationally, they are strong, top 10 in third-down defense (7th – 35.4 percent) and just outside the top 10 in the red zone (11th – 50 percent).

One area in which they’re weak? Tackling. Entering the week, the Jaguars had 52 misses, per Pro Football Reference. That’s tied for fifth-most in football, and you can see it on tape. Chance to do some damage after contact here.

Jaguars Pass Defense

Interesting numbers with this group. They’ve allowed 10 passing touchdowns, a decently high number and have a low amount of sacks, 13 of them, which are tied for 24th. But they don’t allow big plays (18 completions of 20-plus yards, tied-10th best) and have picked off a bunch of passes, nine on the year (second-most in football).

Diving into the numbers deeper, their top pass rusher and defender is DE Josh Allen, a former top-10 pick. He’s responsible for more than half of the Jags’ sacks this year, seven of the 13, and easily leads the team in QB hits (14, no one else has more than six), tackles for loss (six), and is tied for the team lead with a pair of forced fumbles.

Their secondary is responsible for eight of the nine interceptions on the season with S Andrew Cisco and CB Darious Williams with three each. They blitz at a pretty high rate, 32.1 percent (eighth-most) though their pressure rate is far lower than that, 22.7 percent (16th).

Schematically, they’re a heavy Cover 2 defense. And match that with quarters against 2×2 formations. Examples of both. Here’s Cover 2.

And here’s Cover 4.

Near the goal line, alert for the Jags to drop their EDGE rushers and play eight in coverage. Really tighten up those throwing lanes.

Like seemingly every defense in the NFL today, they’ll have creepers and heavy-pressure looks on third down. Oluokun, the linebacker, is a heavy blitzer and watch for S Rayshawn Jenkins coming from the field. Two other things worth mentioning. On fourth down, expect man coverage. And you can win with mesh. Saw the Jags defense get picked apart twice in my tape study on this concept. They want to play man, contest, and blitz on third down.

Finally, they handle two-minute drills well. At least, in the sense that they deny the sideline throws when teams are trying to get the ball out of bounds with time running out. They don’t give up those free five yards and the out-of-bounds play.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars are up next for the Pittsburgh Steelers after coming off another comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. The Jaguars rank in the middle of the pack in terms of defense, sitting 16th in the league in total points allowed, but 26th in the NFL in total yards allowed. They have one of the worst coverage units from a statistical standpoint, allowing the second-most yards in football through the air, but have one of the best run-stopping units in football, ranking fourth in the league in rush yards allowed.

Defensive Line

For the Jaguars’ defensive front, all eyes need to be on No. 41 Josh Allen. The talented edge is off to a hot start this season, having two separate three-sack games this season and seven total sacks on the year. Allen is a long, strong, explosive pass rusher. Able to turn the corner and win with speed around the edge, he also has the hand usage and power to overwhelm tackles at the point of attack. He is going to look to give Dan Moore Jr. fits all game long, representing a big test for the Steelers’ left tackle.

Opposite of Allen is former No. 1 overall pick No. 44 Travon Walker. Walker is a physical specimen, standing 6-5, 272 pounds with freaky long arms that help him defeat blocks at the line of scrimmage. He’s an oversized outside linebacker in Jacksonville’s defense, having 2.5 sacks, four TFLs, and a fumble recovery on the year. Walker is still developing as a pass rusher, but his sheer size and length can help him outmatch lesser pass blockers. He is a sound run defender, setting a strong edge and collapsing plays back inside.

Behind those two are No. 91 Dawuane Smoot, a stout defensive end who has posted four-straight seasons of over five sacks, as well as No. 45 K’Lavon Chaisson. He is having his best season as a rotational pass rusher while No. 56 Yasir Abdullah has seen 45 snaps on the year.

The interior of the defensive line is anchored by nose tackle No. 94 Folorunso Fatukasi. The sixth-year man out of UConn has developed into quite the run plugger, starting his career with the Jets before coming over to the Jaguars last season. He measures 6-4, 318 pounds and does a good job eating double teams and working into gaps to stop interior runs, possessing good play strength and a sturdy base to make life hard for opposing centers and guards. He plays beside No. 95 Roy Robertson-Harris, who is a man child in his own right. Standing 6-5 and weighing 290 pounds, he has an athletic frame and long arms to overwhelm interior blockers as a power rusher, but his best play comes against the run.

No. 96 Adam Gotsis also starts along the interior of the defensive line, having spent the last three seasons in Jacksonville. Gotsis is also a big defensive tackle, standing 6-4, 290 pounds with little pass-rush production but is another big body who can stop the run. The Jags also have rookie No. 93 Tyler Lacy and No. 90 Angelo Blackson rotating in for their base defensive ends while No. 99 Jeremiah Ledbetter gets some run at nose tackle. Blackson has been a journeyman in the league for some time, bouncing around as a rotational defensive lineman along with Ledbetter, serving more as a run stopper than pass rusher in the middle.

Linebackers

The Jaguars are led by ILB No.23 Foyesade Oluokun, who may be their best defensive player and is one of the most underrated players in the NFL. Oluokun has led the NFL in total tackles for two-straight seasons and already has 81 total stops through seven games. He is a freak athlete, having the speed to run down ball carriers in pursuit as well as the coverage skills to match up with backs, tight ends, and even slot receivers. He is a chess piece in the middle of Jacksonville’s defense, like what Pittsburgh faced in Week One with Fred Warner, deserving all the respect and attention he can get.

Beside Oluokun is No. 33 Devin Lloyd, who is quite the player in his on right at linebacker. The 2022 first-round pick out of Utah enjoyed a strong rookie season, posting 115 stops, eight pass defensed, and three interceptions. He’s started five games this season, making an impact in pass coverage as well as coming downhill against the run. Lloyd has a nose for the football, working into gaps and making plays to stifle the opponent’s running game. He also does respectable work in pass coverage, occasionally matching up with slot receivers and holds his own but is better in zone where he can read and react.

Behind the two starters are No. 50 Shaquille Quarterman, No. 48 Chad Muma, and No. 57 Caleb Johnson. Quarterman and Johnson are primarily special teamers while Muma factors in a lot in Jacksonville’s base defense, being a part-time starter who possesses good instincts and flies to the football in pursuit. He is decent in pass coverage and plays his best running sideline to sideline in pursuit of the ball.

Cornerbacks

In the secondary is CB No. 30 Tyson Campbell, a former second-round pick who has started 37 games the last three seasons. Campbell is a great athlete, possessing impressive speed and burst at the position. He also has the size and length to match up with receivers on the outside. He’s having a decent start to the season, having allowed a 61.8 completion percentage with 231 yards and four touchdowns in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference. He plays well in man coverage, using his speed and length to blanket receivers down the middle of the field, but he can get tripped up by savvy route runners.

Opposite of Campbell is CB No. 31 Darious Williams, a veteran who started his career in Los Angeles before signing with Jacksonville last season. He currently leads the league with 11 pass deflection and has three interceptions with one taken back for a touchdown. He’s been tested a lot in coverage, allowing 377 yards on a 54% completion rate and one touchdown, but is a guy who can take the ball away from you if you’re not careful.

No. 37 Tre Herndon starts in the slot for Jacksonville, being a willing tackler who likes to mix it up in the run game, but currently allows a 76.3% completion rate when targeted in coverage. No. 30 Montaric Brown also mixes in at cornerback for Jacksonville, getting a start this season with Campbell missing time due to a hamstring injury. No. 26 Antonio Johnson is listed as a nickel defender and the former safety from Texas A&M has played 12 defensive snaps this season with 57 on special teams.

Safeties

Starting for the Jags at strong safety is No. 2 Rayshawn Jenkins. The former Charger has been with the Jaguars for three seasons now, starting every game he’s played in. He is a tackling machine, racking up 116 total stops last year as a guy who plays close to the line of scrimmage and will come into the box to play the run in sub-packages. He holds in own in coverage against backs and tight ends but can struggle to cover shifty slot receivers when lined up in the nickel or dime.

Starting opposite of Jenkins is No. 5 Andre Cisco, a ballhawk who has transferred his skills from college where he picked off passes at a high rate at Syracuse to the league. Cisco has three picks already this season after posting three last year, doing a great job of reading the quarterback’s eyes and jumping routes when in off coverage. He also mixes it up in the slot, matching up with slot receivers as well as getting in on the run game. No. 42 Andrew Wingard also sees a lot of time as Jacksonville’s third safety. He is a reliable tackler against the run but doesn’t possess high-end athleticism in coverage. No. 20 Daniel Thomas primarily plays on special teams for Jacksonville.