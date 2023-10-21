Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Week 8)

Every week in lead up to the slate of college football games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several high-profile games as well as several players in each matchup that project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#7 Penn State at #3 Ohio State 12:00 PM/EST FOX

The Nittany Lions of Penn State head to Columbus for a top-10 showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes for a pivotal Big Ten game. For Penn State, keep an eye on LB #23 Curtis Jacobs, who is off to a strong start to the season. He has 23 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries and is a smart, instinctive player who quickly pursues the football. He’s a good athlete who always seems to be around the football, shaping up to be a possible mid-round draft pick this coming spring.

Two fumble recoveries for Curtis Jacobs, who has been all over the field tonight. pic.twitter.com/W9yoNtA9Ix — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) September 24, 2023

For the Buckeyes, be sure to watch CB #10 Denzel Burke. The 6-1, 190-pound junior has quickly gotten traction as one of the more heralded corners in the class, having the size and length as well as the speed and athleticism to cover bigger receivers on the outside. He has seven pass breakups and one interception so far in 2023 and also makes his presence known in run support as a physical hitter. He should get tested early and often by Penn State’s passing attack, having a chance to prove himself against one of the best teams in the nation.

🗣️ "YOU GOT BBQ BACK THERE AND DIDN'T INVITE ME? HURT. MY. FEELINGS… NUMBER TWO." Gus Johnson had to bring back his legendary call for this big hit by @OhioStateFB's Denzel Burke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rR04dtJSHj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

#17 Tennessee at #11 Alabama 3:30PM EST CBS

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide meet up with both one loss on their ledger, battling in what will be a win-and-keep-your-hopes alive or lose-and-have-your-CFB-Playoff-hopes-crushed affair. For Tennessee, keep your eyes on RB #0 Jaylen Wright. Wright is a 5-11, 210-pound junior with the size as well as the speed and burst to be a legit three-down threat in the backfield. He can run between the tackles and also has the juice to take it the distance. A big game against Alabama could help boost his stock as he decides whether to declare early and be a good complement back in the league with the chance to work toward a three-down role.

For the Crimson Tide, watch out for OT #65 JC Latham. The 6-6, 360-pound junior has incredible size and strength to manhandle opposing defensive linemen and linebackers in the running game. He also has the movement skills and punch to keep pass rushers at bey in their pursuit of the quarterback. He has starred at right tackle for Alabama, looking like the next Crimson Tide offensive tackle to go in the first round. He’s played well in 2023 and could be RT1 off the board come the spring if he keeps up his strong performance this season.

Minnesota at #24 Iowa 3:30 PM/EST NBC

The Golden Gophers travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. The name to watch for Minnesota is S #27 Tyler Nubin. Nubin has the size you look for in a defensive back, standing 6-2, 210 pounds with the length to challenge pass catchers as well as the size to provide quality run support. He’s been a ballhawk for the Gophers during his time in college, picking off 11 passes, including three this season. Nubin can play close to the line of scrimmage but does better further off the ball where he can have his instincts and his eyes take him to the football to make splash plays.

What a night for #Minnesota S Tyler Nubin. Versatility, instincts and ball skills all on display vs. Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/YtSdWAITvN — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 1, 2023

The Hawkeyes have their own talented defensive back in DB #3 Cooper DeJean. DeJean, an athletic, versatile defender, is capable of playing outside corner, slot, and safety. DeJean posted five interceptions last season with three returned for scores, proving to be a true ballhawk. He has two picks this season and also stars on special teams, having returned a punt return against Michigan State for a touchdown. DeJean will likely find a home at safety or slot corner in the league, being able to kick outside and handle nearly any test you throw his was as the chess piece in the secondary.

Cooper DeJean has now scored four (3 INT, 1 punt return) TDs for Iowa since the start of 2022. Behind only Kaleb Johnson (7), DeJean’s 4 total TDs is tied for second most scored by a single Hawkeye in that span. DeJean does not play offense. pic.twitter.com/sczG5GtTBL — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 1, 2023

#16 Duke at #4 Florida State 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The Blue Devils travel to Tallahassee to face off against the Seminoles in a top-20 battle in the ACC. The name to watch for Duke is OT #62 Graham Barton. The 6-5, 314-pound senior has developed into one of the best blockers in the country, starting his college career at center before moving out to left tackle. His play improved notably last season from his sophomore campaign, Barton doing a better job in pass protection while excelling as a run blocker. Florida State’s defensive front will be a great test for Barton as he looks to cement himself as one of the top offensive line prospects in this draft class.

Who’s this Graham Barton LT for Duke?! Guys looks legit I’ve now noted ‘62 Duke’ while watching other guys 3x…. Ok let’s watch him pic.twitter.com/3akpioGu3D — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 8, 2023

For the Seminoles, turn your eyes to WR #14 Johnny Wilson. He has taken a bit of a backseat to teammate Keon Coleman this season but came into 2023 as the name to know in Florida State’s wide receiver corps. Wilson is a height-weight-speed specimen, standing 6-7, 235 pounds with impressive leaping ability and catch radius. He went over 20 yards per reception last season, excelling as a downfield threat that smaller defensive backs can struggle to cover thanks to his size. He needs to continue to work on the intricacies of his game, but Wilson is an impressive prospect who is just scratching the surface of what he can do at the next level.

JOHNNY. WILSON. How did he catch that 😱 pic.twitter.com/AvuTun1YpR — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 30, 2022

#14 Utah at #18 USC 8:00 PM/EST FOX

The Utah Utes travel to Los Angeles to face the USC Trojans on Saturday night. The name to watch for Utah is S #8 Cole Bishop. The 6-2, 207-pound junior is considered one of the top safety prospects in the draft class, having the size, length, and athleticism to make a difference on the back end of a defense. He is a skilled tackler, having made 83 total stops last year and has 32 total stops, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two interceptions so far this season. He plays with great pursuit to the football and excels playing near the line of scrimmage. He will be tested by QB Caleb Williams and the Trojans’ dynamic offense, making for a must-watch performance.

For the Trojans, look out for WR #2 Brenden Rice. The 6-3, 210-pound senior is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice, and originally committed to play at Colorado before transferring to USC last season. He’s enjoying a strong season, having 23 receptions for 452 yards and eight touchdowns heading into this contest. Rice is a big-bodied target ideal for working in the red zone and along the sideline. He also possesses notable speed, having run a 10.78-second time in the 100-meter dash back in high school. He may not garner the same attention as some of the other wide receivers in this draft class, but Rice has the physical traits, intangibles, and pedigree you want to bet on in a wideout who can develop into a quality receiver in the league.