Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 8)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman

The Oklahoma Sooners won a close one against the UCF Knights on Saturday in Norman, edging out their opponent 31-29. Both offenses had themselves good games, but LB #28 Danny Stutsman had himself a day for the Sooner defense as well. Stutsman led the way with 12 total tackles (five solo), a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble against UCF, again showing us this aggressive linebacker who makes plays from sideline to sideline. He relentlessly pursues the football and shows that playmaker mentality by going after the ball via a punch out like in this contest or jumping in front of routes in coverage. Stutsman is in the midst of a strong 2023 season and could be a hot name when the draft rolls around this spring.

Chris Braswell, OLB, Alabama

The Crimson Tide defeated the Volunteers Saturday afternoon by a score of 34-20, helping them keep their CFP hopes alive. The defense was disruptive against Tennessee all game long, and OLB #41 Chris Braswell had himself a strong performance in the home win. Braswell posted four total stops (two solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in the contest, pressuring the quarterback several times while managing to get home on a couple of occasions. Braswell is a senior who possesses the frame you look for in an EDGE defender at the next level (6-3, 255 pounds) and is enjoying a breakout season with Alabama. He continues to strengthen his resume for the draft and helped his case again this weekend.

Mike Sainristil, DB, Michigan

The Wolverines stopped their in-state rival Michigan State Spartans Saturday night, blowing them out on the road, 49-0. It was a dominant effort on both sides of the football for the Wolverines as the defense pitched a shutout but also added to the scoreboard thanks to DB #0 Mike Sainristil. Sainristil had a 72-yard pick-six while adding another pass deflection and two tackles to his stat line. The 5-10, 182-pound senior showed off his speed on the interception return for a touchdown, flying down the sideline and into the end zone to really put an end to any Spartan comeback. Sainristil has three picks this season, including two pick-sixes, showing teams he can be a ballhawk when opposing teams throw his way.

Mike Sainristil Pick Six🔒 pic.twitter.com/e7neL08RcY — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 22, 2023

Virginia WR Malik Washington

The Virginia Cavaliers shocked the college football world Saturday night, beating the 10th-ranked UNC Tar Heels on the road, 31-27. Virginia handed UNC its first loss of the season, and WR #4 Malik Washington was a big reason it got the upset. The 5-8, 194-pound senior had himself a game, catching 12 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown where he shook off multiple defenders to get into the end zone. Washington is having a stellar swan song for the Cavaliers this season, having topped 100 yards in five of his last six game with 97 yards in the game he didn’t crack triple digits. Washington is projected to be a late-round pick this spring, but his recent performances may convince teams he can be a viable slot receiver at the next level.

Malik Washington shakes off 4 defenders to get this 14-yard TD😤😤 pic.twitter.com/U9Dpe68pnv — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) October 22, 2023

LSU QB Jayden Daniels

The Tigers took care of business Saturday at home against Army, blowing out the Black Knights, 62-0. QB #5 Jayden Daniels threw for 279 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, tossing three touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing for another score. LSU’s offense looks potent with Daniels at the helm. The 6-4, 210-pound senior has made multiple receivers big producers this season with WRs Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers both having big seasons. Daniels has thrown for 2,573 yards and 25 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season, showing a massive development from the quarterback we saw start his career at Arizona State.

Oh my Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/hpj4W1QfcN — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 22, 2023

He’s a viable dual threat, having run for 521 yards and five touchdowns as well. With Caleb Williams and Drake Maye getting all the attention, don’t be shocked if Daniels’ name starts gaining more traction as the draft gets closer this spring.