Rookie Report – Steelers Vs. Ravens

Following each game I will be looking at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.

Week 5 vs Baltimore Ravens

Active Players

#77 Broderick Jones (Round 1) – 66 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps

Making his first NFL start, Jones came ready to play. There was a lot to like, and Dan Moore Jr. should be worried about his starting job right now.

As a run blocker, he was impressive on the front side of zone blocks. He was able to engage, sustain and move defenders allowing room to run for the running back. At the back side of the play, he started off a little slow but got better as the game continued. He could still be a little quicker getting his head across on reach blocks to cut off the defender. He showed off his agility getting 15 yards downfield on the far side of the field on the end around to George Pickens. Blocking in space on the second level, Jones had some good reps but finding a target and sustaining can use some fine tuning.

In pass protection, he positioned himself well, had solid hand placement and handled an assortment of rushes. Speed up the edge he seemed to handle rather easily and showed good recognition on stunts and twists. His strength was evident on power rushes, stonewalling multiple bull rushes. He was better against inside moves, handling a couple spins but did overset once to allow pressure inside. His cut block on a screen to his left was less than stellar but that’s an easy fix.

Overall, he was really good. Yes, some things to improve on but nothing too crazy. Looking forward to seeing more of him.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 121 offensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps

#24 Joey Porter, Jr. (Round 2) – 28 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps, 2 assisted tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

Porter did not play a lot in the first half but saw a lot of action in the second half. He was used as the left corner back for most of the second half. In coverage, he was primarily used in press or off man coverage but saw some snaps in Cover 3, quarters and zone coverage.

In press, he again was patient, showed good strength with his hands to jam defenders and was able to blanket receivers. He had several reps against Odell Beckham Jr. and did very well. Whether it was a corner, comeback or in breaking route he was right there.

His interception in the end zone was a thing of beauty. That is teach-tape worthy. Physical with the receiver, body in perfect position, got his head around and high-pointed the ball. You can’t do it any better and it was just what the team needed.

Against the run, he knew his role as the force player on the outside and executed well. He worked through a wide receiver block to get in on a tackle as well. Nice to see that effort to help the run defense.

Like Jones, this was another really good showing. Porter is putting the pressure on the staff to get him the starting lineup.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 86 defensive snaps, 22 special team snaps, 6 tackles, 3 solo, 1 INT, 2 PBU

#95 Keeanu Benton (Round 2) – 33 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap, 3 tackles, 1 sol, 1 QB Hit

Benton kept up his quality play and now has at least three tackles in three of five games. Once again, he was used in multiple alignments from the 0-tech over the center out to the 5-tech shaded outside the left tackle.

As a pass rusher, he displayed a good second effort early in the game to get a hit on Lamar Jackson. Many of his pass-rush attempts were ineffective but he did show a better variety. He added several bull rushes to his plan. I would like to see him use the long arm/stab that he uses to hold off defenders in the run game in his pass-rush arsenal. I’m sure Cam Heyward can show him the ropes and add that wrinkle. He showed better recognition on a screen to get his hands up but still room for improvement there.

Against the running game, he was solid overall. He made a nice play early stacking the blocker, flashing to the outside before shedding to get back inside and in on the stop. From the 5-technique, he made a nice play scraping to his left and getting a stop.

Consistent is a good way to define Benton to this point in the season. And I don’t think we’ve seen nearly his best yet.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 140 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps, 13 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 2 QB Hits, 1 sack, 1 FF.

#80 Darnell Washington (Round 3) – 46 offensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps, 2 targets

Washington leads the rookie group with four starts in five games. A lot of that is due to the Steelers’ early usage of 12 personnel to start games.

As a run blocker, it was another solid performance by Washington. On the frontside, he is displaying good technique on the edge. Sustaining the block, turning them to the outside and staying between the defender and the ball. On the backside, he has similar results walling off the backside defender. His technique in space could use some work to locate, engage and sustain. He had a play late in the game where he allowed a defender inside of him but overall, a solid game.

Here are a couple samples of Washington (80) on the edge. In the second clip, check out the effort from Jones (77) as well.

As a receiver, he did see more variety in his pass routes. He was used in the flat, curl, post, shake, dig and corner routes. His first target came on a pass that came a little hot and may not have even been intended for him with Calvin Austin III on the same passing lane behind him. The second target came in the flat on a late, low throw that had minimal chance of success.

The good news is he was open over the middle several times. Kenny Pickett seems to look right past him going through his progressions. And on three occasions the play ended up as a throw away or sack. Get Washington the ball there and let him get 5, 7 or more yards. That’s good for everybody.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 150 offensive snaps, 41 special teams snaps, 3 targets, 1 reception, 10 yards

#51 Nick Herbig (Round 4) – 5 defensive snaps, 21 special teams snaps

Herbig saw limited action again this week and it didn’t start well. His first snap at the right outside linebacker the Ravens pulled two blockers his way. He tried to slip underneath and gave up the edge for a big gain. On his second play, they ran a similar play, but he stayed outside, and the ball went up the middle. His last snap, however, he again tried to dip under a block. He needs to know his role as a run defender before he starts getting more snaps.

Herbig from the right edge tries to cut under the pulling blocker. Elandon Roberts hits the gap that should be there if Herbig does his job. The runner gets outside for a good gain.

On his two pass plays, he spent the first one over the slot receiver and the second rushing the passer. He tried a speed rush but was chipped but another player that slowed his momentum.

He was not credited with any tackle on defense or as a special team player.

2021 Regular-Season Totals – 55 defensive snaps, 107 special teams snaps, 5 tackles, 3 solo

#74 Spencer Anderson (7th) – 1 offensive snap, 3 special teams snaps

Anderson saw his first NFL snap on offense. He reported as a tackle eligible and lined up as the left tight end late in the game. Unfortunately, the Steelers only had 10 men on the field and left the right tackle uncovered resulting in an illegal-formation penalty.

He also was again used on the field goal unit on special teams.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 1 offensive snap, 5 special teams snaps

2023 Rookies Of The Week

Week 1 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 2 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 3 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 4 – TE Darnell Washington

Week 5 – OT Broderick Jones

Inactive for Week 2 – None

Practice Squad – #79 OL Joey Fisher (UDFA SF), #40 OLB David Perales (UDFA PIT), #81 TE Noah Gindorff, #85 WR Duece Watts

Reserve/Injured – #27 DB Cory Trice Jr.