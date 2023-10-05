Report: Texans’ Kendrick Green Out For Season Following Knee Surgery

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and current Houston Texans left guard Kendrick Green saw his 2023 season cut short Thursday morning following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered in Week Four against his former team.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Green underwent successful surgery on Thursday morning to repair the meniscus, while the rest of the knee remains intact. The meniscus surgery knocks Green out for the rest of the season, though.

#Texans G Kendrick Green underwent successful surgery to repair his meniscus, source said, knocking him out the rest of the season. Green really impressed in his short stint in Houston and should be ready for a full offseason. The rest of the knee was intact with no issues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2023

Green was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 30-6 win over the Steelers. On a 3rd and 4 that saw Houston running back Mike Boone rip off a 6-yard gain, Green was injured on the play and stayed down on the field with his helmet off in clear pain for a few minutes before being helped off the field.

Texans teammates even took a knee following Green’s injury, which looked rather serious with him laying on the turf. Steelers running back Najee Harris also came out to check on his former teammate and draft-class mate.

Green was ruled out indefinitely on Tuesday by the Texans with the meniscus injury, though no clear timetable was given. On Thursday morning following surgery, he was ruled out of the rest of the season.

After being acquired by the Texans from the Steelers via trade on Aug. 29 for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, Green found himself in the starting lineup in Houston due to injuries. In 208 snaps on the season with the Texans, Green graded out at a 58.9 overall by Pro Football Focus, including a 56.3 as a run blocker and a 69.9 in pass protection.

Green was a third-round draft pick of the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft and started 15 games at center as a rookie, struggling mightily in his first season snapping the football to Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh made changes for 2022, signing veteran Mason Cole to be the starting center, leading to Green being inactive the entire season.

He had a shot at earning a roster spot as depth for the 2023 season playing center and guard while also getting some work as a fullback in training camp before the Steelers ultimately flipped him for the 2025 draft pick.