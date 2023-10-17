Report: Steelers To Work Out CB Don Gardner Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a workout scheduled with CB Don Gardner Wednesday, according to reporter Greg Auman, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

Former Bucs cornerback Don Gardner, waived-injured with a hamstring injury before the season, has a workout with the Steelers on Wednesday. Spent last year on Tampa Bay’s practice squad, played in one game. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 17, 2023

As Auman notes, Gardner was waived/injured by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury before the regular season. Undrafted out of South Dakota State in 2022, Gardner is over six feet tall and impressed with a 4.48 40 at his Pro Day. His workout also included a 36.5 inch vertical and 10’7″ broad. He posted a solid 8.14 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) prior to the draft.

Don Gardner is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.14 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 374 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/fIQI5RmlAc #RAS https://t.co/VaxX6tacCx pic.twitter.com/QDvY0tgYt9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

At South Dakota State, he recorded 109 career tackles with 15 pass breakups and two interceptions. His biggest career highlight was a 42-yard pick-six against Youngstown State in 2019.

Gardner appeared in one game for the Bucs last season, logging 14 special teams snaps in the team’s Week Eight loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the rest of the season on the practice squad and signed a Reserve/Futures deal after Tampa Bay’s season ended. He was carried the entire offseason until the end of August when he was waived/injured. He was soon after released with an injury settlement.

Pittsburgh lost CB Josiah Scott to the Philadelphia Eagles today. Perhaps that’s one reason why Gardner is working out, though Scott was not technically part of the Steelers’ practice squad. He was placed on the team’s Practice Squad/IR list and did not count against its 16-man unit.