Report: Steelers To Work Out CB Don Gardner Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a workout scheduled with CB Don Gardner Wednesday, according to reporter Greg Auman, who tweeted the news a short time ago.
As Auman notes, Gardner was waived/injured by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury before the regular season. Undrafted out of South Dakota State in 2022, Gardner is over six feet tall and impressed with a 4.48 40 at his Pro Day. His workout also included a 36.5 inch vertical and 10’7″ broad. He posted a solid 8.14 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) prior to the draft.
At South Dakota State, he recorded 109 career tackles with 15 pass breakups and two interceptions. His biggest career highlight was a 42-yard pick-six against Youngstown State in 2019.
Gardner appeared in one game for the Bucs last season, logging 14 special teams snaps in the team’s Week Eight loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the rest of the season on the practice squad and signed a Reserve/Futures deal after Tampa Bay’s season ended. He was carried the entire offseason until the end of August when he was waived/injured. He was soon after released with an injury settlement.
Pittsburgh lost CB Josiah Scott to the Philadelphia Eagles today. Perhaps that’s one reason why Gardner is working out, though Scott was not technically part of the Steelers’ practice squad. He was placed on the team’s Practice Squad/IR list and did not count against its 16-man unit.