Report: Rams Open 21-Day Practice Window For WR Cooper Kupp, Putting Him In Line For Week 7 Steelers Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams look to be getting much, much healthier leading up to the Week Seven matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a few weeks.

On Wednesday, the Rams officially opened the 21-day practice window for star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in training camp that ultimately landed him on Injured Reserve. Kupp is designated to return to practice Wednesday, according to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

#Rams WR Cooper Kupp designated for return to practice today, as expected. https://t.co/y5gqBs3Rx5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 4, 2023

Kupp suffered his hamstring injury on August 1 in training camp, which put him on the shelf. Though he was expected to miss a few weeks of training camp, the hamstring injury was not responding to treatment, leading to the Rams placing him on Injured Reserve and designating him to return after missing at least four games.

Kupp went to Minnesota to see a specialist for the hamstring injury and has been slowly working his way back from the injury.

With his 21-day window to practice now opened, that puts Kupp in line to be back in action for the Week Seven matchup against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, who will becoming out of their bye that week.

As rookie receiver Puca Nacua continues to tear up the league, getting Kupp back could shift the Rams’ offense into hyperdrive under head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The hamstring injury was the latest in a string of frustrating injuries for Kupp. After getting off to a fast start in 2022, Kupp missed the final eight games the season with a serious ankle injury. Prior to the injury, Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards in the first nine games. Those number came one year after he won the NFL receiving Triple Crown while leading the Rams to the Super Bowl, winning the Super Bowl MVP award in the process.