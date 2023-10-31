Report: Browns Trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones To Lions

As the offense continues to struggle a bit in Cleveland, the Browns are trading away a key piece of it Tuesday.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions. The Browns are getting a 2025 sixth-round pick in return, Pelissero reports.

It's a 2025 sixth-round pick going to Cleveland. https://t.co/t7t4CgsCX4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2023

Peoples-Jones was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Browns out of Michigan. In four NFL seasons, Peoples-Jones has played in 50 games, starting 30 of them. With the Browns, Peoples-Jones recorded 117 receptions for 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns. He had a career year in 2022, recording 839 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 61 catches.

It’s been a quiet 2023 season for Peoples-Jones. He has just eight receptions for 97 yards on 18 targets as the Browns’ passing attack has largely struggled with the injury to Deshaun Watson and the inconsistencies from backups Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker.

Peoples-Jones was passed on the depth chart by Elijah Moore this season after Moore was acquired via trade from the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Peoples-Jones was involved in the final play of the Week Two loss to the Steelers in which rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. had great coverage on him and forced an incompletion, leading to the Steelers’ win.

He is in the final year of his deal and gets to return home having been born and raised in Michigan.

He now joins a red-hot Lions team that is 6-2 and is coming off of a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Eight on Monday Night Football.