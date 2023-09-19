Watch: Joey Porter Jr. Forces Incompletion On 4th Down, Giving Steelers Win Over Browns

After playing just seven snaps in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play a ton in Week Two.

He was, however, impactful in the snaps he played Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, breaking up a pass on the Browns’ second drive of the game.

But it was his last snap of the game that was the most impactful. On a fourth and 9 from the Pittsburgh 49, Porter found himself one-on-one on the right side of the offensive formation against Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Peoples-Jones ran a go route, but Porter was right with him step for step and squeezed the Browns receiver to the sideline, forcing an incompletion and a turnover on downs, setting off a wild celebration on the Steelers’ sideline. The play preserved Pittsburgh’s 26-22 win.

While the Steelers celebrated, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson, Peoples-Jones and head coach Kevin Stefanski lobbied for a flag on the play. Porter did have a hold of Peoples-Jones’ jersey, but there was a lot of contact both ways, leading to no flag on the play.

Porter’s big-time rep helped the Steelers win a wild one overall. After a very rough outing from veteran cornerback Levi Wallace on Monday night, Porter showed quite a few times on the night that he’s ready for more work defensively in the Black and Gold.