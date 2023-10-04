Ravens Week Five Wednesday Injury Report: Three Players Miss Practice

The Baltimore Ravens released their first injury report ahead of their Week Five matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and three players missed practice for the Ravens.

EDGE Odafe Oweh (ankle), OT Morgan Moses (shoulder) and S Daryl Worley (shoulder) all missed practice.

CB Marlon Humphrey, who has yet to suit up for Baltimore this season, was limited with an ankle injury. Also limited were RB Justice Hill (foot/hamstring) and WR Odell Beckham (ankle). Beckham missed last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns, as did WR Rashod Bateman, who practiced in full with a hamstring injury.

Rookie RB Keaton Mitchell’s 21-day practice window was opened and he practiced in full with a shoulder injury. S Marcus Williams was also a full participant with a pectoral injury, while OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) also practiced in full to round out Baltimore’s injury report.

The Ravens are mostly healthy, and getting Beckham, Bateman and Williams back would be a huge lift for them on both sides of the ball. Williams was hurt in their season-opening win over the Houston Texans, but the fact he practiced in full today is a good sign of his availability on Sunday.

The Steelers and the Ravens always have close games, and Sunday should be no different despite Pittsburgh’s struggles. But the Ravens might have a boost thanks to their current health situation, as it appears they’ll be getting back some guys who have missed time so far.