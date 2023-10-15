Ravens Take Over First Place In AFC North With Win Over Titans

Through no fault of their own, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stint in first place of the AFC North has ended. With the team on bye, the Baltimore Ravens pulled off a 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England, and at 4-2 they now take over first place in the division.

It looked like it was going to be a runaway win for Baltimore, who led 18-3 at the half. But the Titans seized some momentum in the third quarter, but after a Ryan Tannehill interception with 4:43 left in the third quarter, Baltimore took the momentum back and rode six Justin Tucker field goals to victory.

The Ravens declined a Week Seven bye week, so upon their return from London they’ll host the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium last week. Detroit has looked like one of the best teams in the NFL up to this point, so it won’t be a cakewalk for the Ravens as they look to go on a winning streak.

Pittsburgh still has a head-to-head advantage over the Ravens and the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North, so they’re still in a good spot. Obviously, not having a game this week didn’t allow them to build or hold onto their division lead, and the Ravens will have an enjoyable trip back from London knowing they took care of business after losing to Pittsburgh last week.

Two storylines to watch coming out of this one is going to be the status of Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who was ejected after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Titans WR Chris Moore in the third quarter. Hamilton will surely be fined and could be suspended following the hit. The Steelers also play the Titans in Week Eight, and the Titans lost QB Ryan Tannehill to an ankle injury, and that injury looked similar to the one he suffered that caused him to miss time last season. If Tannehill is out, the Steelers will likely face second-year QB Malik Willis, who replaced him today.

Other AFC North games today will see the Cleveland Browns and backup QB P.J. Walker take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks, who Pittsburgh will see in Week 17.