Ravens Shred Lions With Big First Half, Cruise To Victory

Despite facing one of the best teams in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens made it look easy Sunday afternoon. Thanks to a big 28-point first half, they rolled the Detroit Lions in a 38-6 victory, moving to 5-2 on the season. They keep their first-place lead in the AFC North.

QB Lamar Jackson was unstoppable, throwing for two scores and rushing for another in the first 30 minutes of play. The Lions, despite coming into the game 5-1 and as one of the NFC’s top squads, looked unprepared for him or anyone else wearing purple at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore took the lead on the opening drive of the game and never looked back. They marched 75 yards on seven plays, in large part thanks to a 46-yard completion to WR Zay Flowers. Facing 4th and 1 from the Lions’ 7, Jackson took the ball himself for the conversion and a score, a well-timed boot that faked out most of the Lions’ defense.

TOUCHDOWN @Lj_era8 ON FOURTH DOWN!!!! Tune in now on FOX! pic.twitter.com/cyAFhehzyb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2023

The Ravens found the end zone on each of their first four drives, the first team in the NFL to do so this year. Jackson hit WR Nelson Agholor for a 12-yard score on their second possession, trusty TE Mark Andrews from 11-yards out on their third, and RB Gus Edwards barreled ahead from two yards out on their fourth. The Lions? Three punts and a turnover on downs.

Baltimore’s only first half blemish came on a botched handoff between Jackson and RB Justice Hill shortly before the half, ending a potential fifth touchdown drive. But Detroit couldn’t do anything with the chance and punted to end the half. At the break, the Ravens have outgained the Lions 355-97.

The Ravens’ first drive of the second half made sure there would be no dramatic Lions’ comeback. Following a Detroit punt, Baltimore went 94 yards in only four plays. RB Gus Edwards took a short pass 80 yards before Jackson hit Andrews for his second touchdown of the day, making things 35-0.

Another one for @Mandrews_81 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/phwzBNJVif — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2023

Early in the fourth quarter, the Lions finally got on the board when 1first round rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs ran in from 21-yards out, the first touchdown of his young career. The two-point conversion failed.

Baltimore tacked on a 32-yard Justin Tucker field goal to make it 38-6 in the fourth quarter. Soon enough, the Ravens pulled Jackson and other starters, allowing QB Tyler Huntley to finish the game. Jackson finished the day 21-of-27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns. The yardage is the second-most he’s thrown for in a single game. He completed passes to nine different receivers.

The Ravens will travel out west and play the Arizona Cardinals next weekend. The Lions will lick their wounds and look to rebound next Monday night when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.