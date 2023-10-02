Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh ‘Hopeful” That Marlon Humphrey Will Return For Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens might be getting an important piece of their secondary back ahead of the Week Five matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. CB Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury during the Ravens training camp that required surgery. When Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media on Monday, he addressed Humphrey’s recovery according to a transcript provided by the team.

“He’s in the range, so I’m hopeful he’ll get back this week,” Harbaugh said. “I was hopeful he’d get back last week, and if it’s not this week, it will probably be next week. He’s in the range right now, right in the area right now. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Despite Humphrey’s absence through the first four weeks of the season, Baltimore’s defense is tied for the second-fewest passing touchdowns allowed with three alongside the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills, and the New York Giants. However, the Ravens are tied for the second-fewest interceptions in the league with one. Seven other teams are at the same mark including the Browns, Rams, Patriots, the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tennessee Titans, and the Seattle Seahawks.

That could be an area where Humphrey could help improve. He has 12 interceptions through his first six seasons in the NFL. He also has 71 pass breakups, 13 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries to go with 347 total tackles. That has led to three Pro Bowl berths and being named a First-Team All-Pro in 2019. In 2022, he had three interceptions, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 71 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, three sacks, and four quarterback hits, good for his third career Pro Bowl.

While the Ravens currently sit first in the AFC North and have allowed the fewest points in the division (58) they will certainly not complain about getting Humphrey back into the mix. Another top cornerback will only make life harder for the struggling Pittsburgh offense. However, a win for the Steelers would be huge, moving them into a tie for first place in the division despite the rocky start to the season.