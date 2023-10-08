Rapoport: OC Matt Canada’s Seat Will Be Hot If Offense Doesn’t ‘Ramp Up’

If there’s anyone who needs the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to show immediate improvement Sunday, it’s offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Despite Mike Tomlin’s overall public confidence, players taking ownership of their struggles, and the historical nature of the Steelers never firing coaches in the middle of a season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Canada’s seat could get hot without a drastic change.

Sunday morning, he offered an update on Canada’s status.

“Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada and Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael have received the support of their head coaches publicly. But if production doesn’t ramp up, their respective seats will be hot, based on conversations with sources close to the situation.”

No one has received more attention this year than Canada, now in his third year as Steelers’ offensive coordinator. After a strong summer, Pittsburgh’s offense has been flat through the first four games of the regular season. The team is at or near the bottom in nearly every statistical category. They have just four offensive touchdowns this season, scored only seven offensive points in the first quarter, and rank 31st in football in points on a per-drive basis.

QB Kenny Pickett has regressed while situational playcalling has been questionable. Most recently, Canada’s decision to pass on 4th and 1 in Week Four’s loss to the Houston Texans came under intense scrutiny. It also led to Pickett injuring his knee, though he will start this afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rapoport noted that Tomlin has continued to stand by Canada. Asked about potential coaching changes on Tuesday, Tomlin said they weren’t being considered “at this juncture,” which does leave the door open for a change later in the season. Pittsburgh hasn’t fired a coach mid-season in recent history and there’s no known evidence they have ever done it before. Canada’s contract expires after this season, which is when the team typically moves on from a coach. The Steelers have a Week Six bye, meaning if there’s a time for the team to make a change, Monday would be the most logical option.

Pittsburgh draws a tough assignment to get back on track today. The Ravens have the NFL’s third-best scoring defense in football, holding two of their four opponents this season under ten points. They again have one of the league’s stingiest run defenses and are expected to get back top CB Marlon Humphrey.

The Steelers and Ravens kickoff today at 1 PM/EST.