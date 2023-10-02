Rapoport: Kenny Pickett Has Bone Bruise In Knee, Muscle Strain: ‘Door Is Open’ To Play Week Five

After Gerry Dulac reported that Kenny Pickett’s knee injury isn’t serious, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport passed along the actual nature of the injury. Pickett has a bone bruise in his left knee, in addition to a muscle strain, although the report doesn’t specify whether the strain is in his knee or elsewhere.

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee that could lead to a short-term absence, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The door is open for Pickett, who also has a muscle strain, to play this week, but the team may be smart with a bye in Week 6. pic.twitter.com/SlbY7FaIa8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023

It’s good news for the Steelers, seeing as Pickett avoided something more serious. It was reported that it was likely an MCL injury this morning, with the potential for the meniscus to be damaged as well. But the MRI came back relatively clean, and Pickett has a shot at playing this weekend.

But with a Week Six bye, the Steelers could give Pickett an extra week to rest and heal his knee and go with Mitch Trubisky this week. That decision won’t be made until later in the week, but Steelers fans can take a collective sigh of relief that Pickett is going to be okay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter chimed in that Pickett isn’t expected to miss much, if any, time, sharing the same thought that Pittsburgh could choose to rest him with the bye week on the horizon.

Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett is not expected to miss much if any time due to the knee injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s game, per sources. Pickett could try to push this week vs. Baltimore but the team also knows it has a bye the next week and could opt to rest him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2023

The Steelers sit at 2-2 and the Ravens game this week is a key divisional matchup. Pickett might want to play, but the Steelers could be better served rolling out Trubisky to let Pickett rest and get fully healthy for the stretch run the rest of the season.

Trubisky played against the Ravens last year, throwing three interceptions in a loss. While Pickett would be the better option to play, getting him healthy is the team’s first priority. It’s great news that he avoided something major regarding his knee since he looked to be in a lot of pain and the injury didn’t look great.

But Pickett should be fine, and now the Steelers will await to find out the status of LT Dan Moore Jr. and TE Pat Freiermuth, who both suffered injuries in the game yesterday.