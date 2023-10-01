Rapoport: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Won’t Play Against Ravens

After battling a shoulder injury all week, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will not play in the team’s Week Four matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s a big loss in a critical AFC North matchup between a pair of 2-1 teams.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson is not healthy enough to suit up. Instead, the team will turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The news was first reported by Browns’ insider Brad Stainbrook.

Deshaun Watson is not able to play today, source says. The Browns turn to their backup.

Watson finished out the team’s Week Three win over the Tennessee Titans and overall, played well. He threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-3 victory. But he was extremely limited throughout the week due to a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable on the Browns’ final injury report.

Now, they will turn to Thompson-Robinson. A fifth round rookie out of UCLA, he impressed with strong preseason performances, leading the team to flip Josh Dobbs to Arizona. In college, he threw for 88 touchdowns and rushed for 28 more. He is one of five rookie quarterbacks starting this week and the second to make his first career start, joining Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell, replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Saturday, the Browns elevated QB P.J. Walker from their practice squad. He will serve as Thompson-Robinson’s backup today.

It’s a crucial AFC North contest between the Browns and Ravens. Without RB Nick Chubb, lost for the season due to a knee injury, and Watson missing, the Browns’ offense is undermanned in this one. They’re also dealing with a freak injury to TE David Njoku. Reportedly suffering burns to his arms and face from a firepit, he entered the stadium Sunday wearing a mask and long clothing. He has not been ruled out but will have to go through warmups to determine if he can play.

Browns TE David Njoku arriving for the Ravens game with a mask on after suffering burns to his face, arm and hand Friday night.

So far, the Browns are 1-1 in the division while the Ravens are 1-0. Cleveland, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh all enter Week Four at 2-1.