Rams Week Seven Thursday Injury Report: Derion Kendrick, Two Others Remain Out

The Los Angeles Rams released their second injury report of the week, and CB Derion Kendrick, arrested earlier this week, remained out of practice but did participate in a walkthrough, per Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic. RB Kyren Williams, who is likely out this week, also did not practice with an ankle injury. Larrell Murchison remained out of practice as well with a knee injury. NFL insider Adam Caplan had the report first.

LB Ernest Jones was upgraded from DNP to limited with his knee injury, while WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) and OT Joe Noteboom (groin) were also limited. Former Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) logged a second-straight full practice. Rookie NT Kobie Turner was also upgraded from DNP to limited with a shoulder injury.

The Rams are relatively healthy heading into their Week Seven matchup with Pittsburgh, and having Jones get upgraded to limited is a good sign for his availability. He has 63 total tackles and a sack for the Rams this season and is a key piece to their defense. He should provide a nice anchor behind defensive lineman Aaron Donald at off-ball linebacker.

Pittsburgh had OLB T.J. Watt miss practice with a heel injury today while TE Pat Freiermuth was downgraded to a limited practice as he continues dealing with a hamstring injury today. There is some concern with Freiermuth being downgraded due to it being a soft-tissue injury.