Rams Week Seven Friday Injury Report: Ernest Jones Expected To Play

The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report ahead of their Week Seven matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and both DT Larrell Murchison and RB Kyren Williams have been officially ruled out. Williams is dealing with an ankle injury while Murchison has a knee issue. Both missed practice today.

DL Aaron Donald and C Brian Allen did not practice today due to a rest day.

WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) is listed as questionable, as is CB Derion Kendrick, who practiced for the first time this week after being arrested following Los Angeles’ win last Sunday. LB Ernest Jones was also limited today with a knee injury today, but Sean McVay said in his press conference today that he expects Jones to play on Sunday. OL Kevin Dotson was removed from the injury report while OT Joe Noteboom was also removed after fully practicing today.

Rookie NT Kobie Turner logged his second straight full practice and was taken off the injury report after dealing with a shoulder injury.

Kendrick and McVay had a conversation yesterday, and McVay said that there’s a chance Kendrick can play on Sunday. He views the arrest on gun charges as a learning opportunity.

“I think based on the information that I got, the conversation that we were able to have, use it as a learning opportunity,” McVay said during his press conference today regarding Kendrick. “I think there’s certain circumstances and situations that arise that you always use your values and principles to be able to make decisions, I trust this kid’s heart, I believe in him, I also believe in forgiveness and understanding.”

Kendrick is officially listed as questionable.

Williams is the biggest loss for the Rams, who will also be without backup RB Ronnie Rivers. Rookie Zach Evans will likely get the first crack at spearheading the Los Angeles backfield against the Steelers on Sunday. Murchison has played just 64 defensive snaps for the Rams this season, while having Jones likely to play is going to give the Rams a really good linebacker in the second level. It should be a good battle for Pittsburgh on Sunday.