Rams Place Starting RB Kyren Williams On Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed their starting RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve, one day ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams had already been ruled out of tomorrow’s game but this move means he will miss at least the next four.

Rams are placing RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve today due to his ankle injury, sidelining him at least four games, per sources. Williams now will be eligible to return in Week 12 at Arizona. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2023

A fifth round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams quickly emerged as the team’s lead runner this season, causing the team to trade RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings. On the year, Williams has 95 carries for 456 yards and six rushing scores. He was coming off a big Week Six performance in the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, going for 158 yards and a touchdown. But he suffered an ankle injury during the game and now will miss the next month or more.

Backup RB Ronnie Rivers was placed on IR earlier this week due to a PCL sprain. It leaves the Rams with a muddy backfield with four options: rookie Zach Evans and veterans Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin, and Darrell Henderson. Henderson is expected to be elevated off the team’s practice squad today either through a standard elevation or being signed to the 53-man roster.

It’s unclear who will start at running back for the Rams tomorrow against the Steelers. Head coach Sean McVay would not commit to a name during the week. It’s most likely the team will use a rotation of backs on early and passing downs.

Pittsburgh’s run defense has struggled this year but their matchup looks stronger tomorrow given the Rams’ injuries. Los Angeles figures to lean on its passing game led by QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp.