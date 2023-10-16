Rams Currently -3.5 Point Favorites Over Steelers In Week Seven

After taking care of business with a 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals earlier today, the Los Angeles Rams are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week Seven matchup at SoFi Stadium, per VSiN.

The Rams win over Arizona moved them to 3-3 on the season, and they didn’t face much of a challenge from the Cardinals today. The return of WR Cooper Kupp has helped bolster their passing attack, as Kupp has 15 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown in the two games he’s played. RB Kyren Williams also had the best performance of his career today, running 20 times for 158 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals.

Per VSiN, the line opened at -3 in Los Angeles’ favor, but the line moved further in their favor after their win today. Pittsburgh is 3-2 but didn’t play in Week Six as they enjoyed an early-season bye week. The only common opponent between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles to this point in the season is the San Francisco 49ers, whom both teams lost to. Pittsburgh lost 30-7 in Week One while the Rams lost 30-23 in Week Two.

The Steelers should get at least one reinforcement against Los Angeles, as WR Diontae Johnson is expected to come off IR and play for the Steelers in Week Seven. Johnson was injured in Week One and went on IR ahead of the team’s Week Two game against the Cleveland Browns, who upset the 49ers today in a 19-17 win at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

TE Pat Freiermuth could also return for Pittsburgh, who’s been banged up early in the season. But the Rams are still going to be a difficult opponent, as they have a robust passing attack led by QB Matthew Stafford with Kupp and rookie WR Puka Nacua anchoring the team at the wide receiver position. CB Ahekllo Witherspoon, who spent two seasons with Pittsburgh, has been a standout on defense for the Rams, who also feature a three-time Defensive Player of the Year in Aaron Donald.

The cross-country trip plus the struggles of Pittsburgh’s secondary is going to make Week Seven an uphill battle, but the Steelers will look to carry the momentum from their Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens over to the road matchup against Los Angeles. Last year, the Steelers offense came alive with an improved running attack after their bye week, and if the Steelers can overcome their offensive struggles again after their bye, they could knock off the Rams despite being underdogs.