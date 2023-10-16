Rams Could Be Without Their Top Two RBs For Steelers Game

For the Los Angeles Rams, running the ball in Week Seven’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers might have gotten a whole lot more difficult. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, RBs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers suffered injuries in yesterday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, casting doubt on their status for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Per Rapoport, both players are getting MRIs to determine the extent of their injuries. Williams has an ankle injury while Rivers appears to have suffered a PCL sprain.

The #Rams run the risk of being down two RBs:

— RB Kyren Williams, who rushed for 158 yards yesterday, suffered an ankle injury, left without a boot but is getting an MRI.

— Backup Ronnie Rivers is believed to have a PCL sprain that could keep him out a few weeks. MRI coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023

As Rapoport notes, Williams had a big performance as the Rams pulled away from the Cardinals in the second half. He finished the day with 20 carries for 158 yards and a fourth-quarter rushing score. On the season, he has emerged as the Rams’ top running back, leading them to trade RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, and is averaging nearly five yards per carry. Rivers has seen more action with Akers gone and had thee carries for nine yards along with one reception in yesterday’s win.

Yesterday, head coach Sean McVay said he believes Williams will be fine. But the fact the team is getting an MRI speaks to some level of concern.

Sean McVay says he thinks Kyren Williams (ankle) “is gonna be good” (referring to health) — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 15, 2023

If both players can’t play, the team could turn to sixth-round rookie Zach Evans. He logged six offensive snaps yesterday and carried the ball four times, the first offensive snaps of his career. A well-built back, he spent his college days at TCU before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2022 season. There, he rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns. The Rams also have veteran RB Royce Freeman on their practice squad and he could be elevated or signed off it on Saturday. He’s appeared in three games this season but only played on special teams. He’s appeared in 68 career NFL games, most notably with Denver for the start of his career.

It could mean the Rams rely more on their passing game, which has gotten a boost with star WR Cooper Kupp’s return. He went for 148 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Cardinals. There’s also rookie Puka Nacua, the offense’s top pass-game weapon while Kupp was sidelined at the start of the season.

Pittsburgh’s run defense has struggled without Cam Heyward so the Rams potentially being without their top runners is notable. Still, Williams could play against the Steelers and his situation is one to watch during the week.

The Steelers and Rams kick off Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.