QB Lamar Jackson Believes Ravens Lost Sunday’s Game, Not That The Steelers Won It

For Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and the rest of the team, Sunday felt like a missed opportunity. With miscue after miscue, they let the Pittsburgh Steelers hang around. And as has been proven time and time again, if you let the Steelers keep it close, they’ll win it late. Following a day where the Ravens hurt themselves with drops and drives that came up empty, Jackson told reporters Baltimore lost this one. The Steelers didn’t win it.

“I believe so,” Jackson said via a Ravens-provided transcript when asked if he felt like his team gave the game away. “We didn’t want to, but [we had] little mishaps. We’re right there. We had [the Steelers] beat. [On] offense, we had to find our groove; we didn’t find it. The defense played a great game – kept stopping, kept giving us opportunities. We’ve just got to do what we do [and] finish drives.”

Baltimore could’ve built a huge first-half lead, one that likely would’ve been insurmountable for the Steelers’ stagnant offense to come back from. On their opening possession, WR Zay Flowers dropped a pass over the middle, leading to a punt. On their third possession that ended in a field goal, WR Rashod Bateman dropped a sure touchdown. In the second half, Flowers fell down and couldn’t catch what would’ve been at least a chunk play, perhaps a score, while WR Nelson Agholor dropped a would-be touchdown after beating CB Chandon Sullivan on a slot fade.

This pass went directly through the hands of Ravens WR Nelson Agholor. pic.twitter.com/mhmZo7OhfQ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 8, 2023

Beyond the drops, the Ravens came away empty at the end of the first half when they went for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal, practically a guaranteed three points with Justin Tucker booting it. After the game, Jackson and the Ravens said the intent was to let the clock wind down and call timeout, but center Tyler Linderbaum thought the Steelers were offsides, causing him to snap the ball. Jackson was pressured and threw the ball incomplete, keeping the score 10-3 at the break.

Jackson finished the game 22-of-38 for 236 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. His pick wasted another chance for points, Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. outjumping WR Odell Beckham Jr. to keep Pittsburgh’s hopes alive and swing momentum back in its favor. For his career, Jackson is now 1-3 as a starter against the Steelers, throwing four touchdowns to seven interceptions. He’s been sacked 20 times.

In many ways, Jackson’s comment is accurate even if it sounds a bit bitter. Baltimore was the better team for much of this game. But they were sloppy and simply couldn’t capitalize and put the Steelers away. They paid the price. The consequence? Losing the division lead to their rival Steelers. The Ravens now get on a seven-hour plane ride tomorrow as they prepare to play the Tennessee Titans next weekend in London.