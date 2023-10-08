Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin Hit Important Milestones In Gritty Win Over Baltimore Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers won 17-10 at home against the Baltimore Ravens in a classic AFC North game that came down to the final two minutes. The victory moves the Steelers into first place in the division entering their bye week — pretty wild, all things considered.

The all-time series record between the bitter rivals moves to 34-25 in favor of the Steelers, including 10 wins and five losses dating back to 2016. Beyond their accomplishments within the season, or within the rivalry, the Steelers reached an impressive milestone as a franchise.

The Steelers won their 700th game, including playoffs, on Sunday, the second most all-time.

Sunday’s victory made it 700 wins in Steelers history. That is good for the second most of all-time behind the Green Bay Packers, who currently have 735. The Steelers were founded in 1933, and they have won just shy of 54 percent of their games ever since.

The Packers debuted in the league 12 years prior to the Steelers, so Pittsburgh has outpaced them historically. It is no surprise to see the Steelers near the top of this list, and they have a chance to take the top spot some time in the next decade.

Mike Tomlin also reached an important milestone of his own in this game. This win put him in a tie with legendary head coach Paul Brown for the 15th most wins in post-merger league history at 166. Tomlin has a mathematical chance at up to 11th this season with 12 regular-season games to go.

Mike Tomlin just tied Paul Brown for 15th most wins of all-time in the NFL (post-merger) at 166. He has a mathematical chance at up to 11th this season.

Tomlin is knocking on the door of a bunch of notable coaches, including Mike Shanahan (170), Tom Coughlin (170), Bill Parcells (172), and Jeff Fisher (173). If the Steelers replicate their 2022 record of 9-8, Tomlin would be in a tie with Bill Parcells for 12th most wins in league history. He is also just 27 wins behind former Steelers head coach Chuck Noll, but that would take at least another few seasons to close in on.