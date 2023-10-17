Pair Of NFL Analysts Predict Steelers Trade Najee Harris For Draft Pick, Acquire Speedy WR In Separate Deals

The NFL’s trade deadline of Oct. 31 is fast approaching, giving teams an opportunity to wheel and deal in a wide-open NFL landscape.

For a pair of NFL analysts in USA Today’s For The Win, Cory Woodroof and Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of those teams that needs to wheel and deal offensively in an effort to make some upgrades.

For Woodroof, that means calling an end to the Najee Harris era at running back, trading the former first-round pick in just his third season for a second-round draft pick, making Jaylen Warren the Steelers’ full-time starter at the position.

“This might seem a little surprising, but the Steelers might want to transition running back Jaylen Warren into that starting spot and consider sending Harris to a team that could better utilize his talents. Harris hasn’t quite been the thousand-yard rusher we’ve gotten used to this season, and it’d be very easy to see a Super Bowl-caliber team calling up the Steelers and seeing if Harris is available,” Woodroof writes regarding Harris as a piece the Steelers should trade away. “Pittsburgh could probably get a second-round pick in return, and some team would get a proven running back in Harris to help a postseason run.”

A little surprising? That’s quite an undersell from Woodroof.

The Steelers won’t be trading Najee Harris, period.

He’s a team leader, personifies the hearts and smarts that the Steelers love, and is as tough as they come at the position overall. He might not be putting up great numbers this season, but he’s been a better runner than Warren overall, though that is something Harris detractors don’t want to hear.

Watch RB Najee Harris play with his track and manipulate LB Roquan Smith (#0) to commit downhill to his gap before bouncing it. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Vg8bSwbodQ — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) October 12, 2023

Getting Warren more involved offensively doesn’t mean the Steelers need to do that by trading away Harris. The two have split snaps this season and there is no sign of that changing moving forward. Though there is some merit to the Steelers not always using Harris correctly, chances of them getting a second-round pick for the former Alabama star — and from a contending team to boot — is a real stretch.

Trading Harris makes the Steelers worse in the short- and long-term. Much, much worse.

While Woodroof predicts that the Steelers trade Harris and get a good return in a second-round pick, Tansey has the Steelers acquiring disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., adding an explosive weapon to the offense for quarterback Kenny Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Hardman signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the New York Jets in the offseason as a free agent, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played just 28 snaps this season though, generating just two targets. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are currently exploring options with the veteran receiver, including a trade.

Mecole Hardman was asked if he'd welcome a trade if he doesn't get opportunities with the Jets: "It depends, I guess. If it works for both sides, I guess. I don't know." pic.twitter.com/r1c7qy8bLR — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 11, 2023

That’s where Tansey sees the Steelers coming its play.