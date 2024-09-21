Depot After Dark: Steelers Compete For Pizza, Ravens Extend RB, Steelers First Game Under Rooney

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 20.
STEELERS COMPETE FOR PIZZA
The Steelers have gone through a lot this summer to bond and connect. The team has many new faces, but everyone seems to be fitting in. A handful of players put that to the test recently, though. In a video posted to the team’s website, Pat Freiermuth and Zach Frazier compete against Damontae Kazee and Elandon Roberts in order to win an order from Little Caesars.
They play a fun game where one partner has to guess how the other partner would answer a question. A small snippet was posted to Twitter, but it’s a funny video overall.
RAVENS EXTEND RB
The Baltimore Ravens are arguably the Steelers’ greatest rival. They’ve had some legendary battles, characterized by their physicality. They’re different today, but at their core, they still have some of the same principles. One of those philosophies is an emphasis on running the ball. The Ravens take that very seriously, shown when they just recently extended running back Justice Hill.
Hill has been with the Ravens since 2019, and while he hasn’t gotten a ton of work, he’s still been effective in his role for them. As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have rewarded Hill with a two-year extension worth $6 million. It just shows how committed the Ravens are to running the ball.
STEELERS FIRST GAME UNDER ROONEY
The Steelers are one of the NFL’s most decorated franchises, but that wasn’t always the case. For a while, they were one of the worst. That all changed with Chuck Noll and Joe Greene, but some credit should also go to owner Art Rooney. Today is a good day to reflect on what Rooney did for the Steelers, as it’s the anniversary of their first game after Rooney founded them.
Per the Pro Football Hall of Fame Twitter account, on this day in 1933, the Pittsburgh Pirates played their first game. The team would come to be known as the Steelers several years later, and it would be even longer before they saw any real success. Their first game was a sign of that, with the team losing 23-2 to the New York Giants. Maybe Matt Canada wasn’t the worst offensive coordinator in team history.