OT Dan Moore Jr. Injured In Steelers-Jaguars Game (Update)

UPDATE: Moore has returned to the game.

OT Dan Moore Jr., who suffered a knee sprain that caused him to miss time in Week Four and the Steelers’ Week Five win against the Ravens, was down and clutching his knee in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week Eight matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Moore will be replaced by first-round rookie OT Broderick Jones. Moore appeared to get rolled up on at the end of a play where Mitch Trubisky was sacked, but the Jaguars were ruled offsides. Moore went down at the very end of the play and was attended to by trainers on the field. Moore was able to get up on his own power and walk to the Pittsburgh sideline, where he was seen standing with a helmet on.

Moore reclaimed his starting job after missing most of Week Four and Week Five with a knee sprain, and he returned to play his best game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams in Week Seven. Moore’s injury could be a blow to the Steelers’ offensive line depth and cost them a starter, which is never a good thing in the middle of the season.

The Steelers have already lost S Minkah Fitzpatrick and QB Kenny Pickett for the game today. It’s been a brutal day for injuries, and hopefully, Moore can return to the game quickly.