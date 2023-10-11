‘Money Does Not Change Them In One Way:’ Denzel Martin Credits T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith For ‘Tireless’ Work Ethic

While Pittsburgh Steelers OLBs Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt are a whole lot richer now than when they first came into the league, their mindset hasn’t changed. Both are among the best in the NFL at their position and outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin praised their mindset for continuing to work even after getting paid.

“Those two guys, money does not change them in one way. Those two guys have worked the exact same way. I remember when Alex came in, it was during the COVID year, no preseason and he was still impressive to us the moment he got here. He knew the entire playbook and everything. Those guys are just tireless workers,” Martin said via video posted to Steelers.com. “I think that they keep it simple and that’s what helps them out.”

There are always instances throughout sports where once a player gets his first big contract, the production falls off a cliff and he’s never the same type of player. That’s far from the case for Watt, who got his contract ahead of the 2021 season and proceeded to tie the NFL single-season sack record, one he might break this season.

First T.J. Watt sack. Ghost/dip/rip/flaten line. Look how quick he flashed that right arm, pulls it out and has Mekari punching almost at air. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/gfcm1rU5fd — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 9, 2023

Highsmith got his contract before this season, and he has two sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. While the sack total through five games probably isn’t where Highsmith wants it to be, he’s still been a game-wrecker with 30 total pressures, including 11 on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He hasn’t missed a beat since his career-high 14.5 sack season in 2022.

Without Highsmith and Watt performing at such a high level, it’s fair to question what Pittsburgh’s record is right now. The two of them have played crucial parts in wins over the Cleveland Browns and Sunday’s win over the Ravens, and they’re essential to what Pittsburgh does defensively. The presence of the two of them is why the Steelers can pin their ears back and get after the quarterback so frequently, and it’s been a key to helping Pittsburgh win games.

No matter how big their contracts are, both still play like their hair is on fire. Watt exhibited his toughness on Sunday too by popping his “badly” dislocated finger back into place and playing through an injury that included tears of multiple ligaments. He went on to record two sacks and recover a fumble, which was forced by Highsmith.

The two form the best outside linebacker duo in the league, and both are absolute dawgs. They exude what it means to be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and hopefully their hot start to the season carries over after the bye week.