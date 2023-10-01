Mitch Trubisky ‘Comfortable’ Stepping Into Starting Role At QB: ‘That’s Why They Brought Me Back’

Coming into the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers felt quite comfortable with their quarterback situation behind second-year pro Kenny Pickett.

After a potentially serious injury on Sunday to Pickett, the Steelers are going to test out that backup quarterback situation with veterans Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as the next guys up. For Trubisky, potentially starting in Week Five against the Baltimore Ravens has him in a comfortable spot as potentially the guy for the Steelers once again.

Speaking with reporters after the 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans Sunday in which he came on in relief of Pickett and completed 3-of-5 passes for 18 yards, Trubisky stated that he’s got to be ready to go at a moment’s notice. That includes for Week Five against the Ravens.

“I feel comfortable. That’s why they brought me back here, to be ready to got at a moment’s notice,” Trubisky said to reporters Sunday, according to a tweet from The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. “We’ve just got to have a good week of practice. Whatever happens, happens.

Mitch Trubisky on his comfort level if he has to step in for Kenny Pickett next week: "I feel comfortable. That's why they brought me back here, to be ready to go at a moment's notice. We've just got to have a good week of practice. Whatever happens, happens." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 1, 2023

Trubisky started five games for the Steelers last season and played in seven overall.

He’s familiar with the system and the players, has plenty of starting experience across the league. Last season as a starter and in relief against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens, Trubisky threw for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, leading the Steelers to a. 2-3 record overall.

Though he ultimately lost his starting job to Pickett at halftime of the Week Four loss to the New York Jets, Trubisky settled nicely into the backup role as a team leader and was ultimately rewarded for it in the offseason, landing a two-year extension from the franchise to keep him around long-term as a backup to Pickett.

Now, with Pickett potentially set to miss Sunday’s Week Five matchup at home against the Baltimore Ravens, who defeated Cleveland 28-3 in Week Four, Trubisky is next-man up. He’ll have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice and will need to have a strong week of practice. On top of that, he needs to help the offense play with more “heart” as he stated after the game.