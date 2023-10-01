‘Minkah Is Far From A Dirty Player:’ Mike Tomlin Defends Fitzpatrick’s Play

In Week Two, Minkah Fitzpatrick was questioned for how he tackled Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb, one that resulted in season-ending knee surgery. In Week Three, he was flagged for a controversial hit to Las Vegas Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

In his weekly interview with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, Mike Tomlin shut down any idea that Fitzpatrick is looking to hurt someone on the football field. He defended Fitzpatrick and his reputation.

“Minkah is far from a dirty player,” Tomlin told Labriola when asked about Fitzpatrick. “It’s laughable for me when that is even close to a topic of discussion. But again, people who don’t know him don’t know him.”

Fitzpatrick received criticism for rolling into Chubb in the first half of the team’s Week Two game against the Browns. Many fans and some former offensive players, like WR Nate Burleson, viewed it as a dirty play to go at Chubb’s knees. But Fitzpatrick had to make a split-second decision on how to tackle Chubb and went low to take him down. Chubb is one of the game’s biggest and most physical runners, the type who have to be tackled low as opposed to high. The reality is the collision was just bad luck and timing. Had the tackle occurred a moment sooner or later, Chubb wouldn’t have been injured.

His hit on Garoppolo, one that wiped out a sack, was debatable from the moment it happened. Even NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay, a former league official, believed it was a legal play. Fitzpatrick was not fined for the hit, a quiet admission by the league the call was incorrect.

Tomlin added he has not spoken to Fitzpatrick about the outside criticism he’s received, calling him a “mentally tough” veteran. He said it’s a different situation for younger players.

“I might have that conversation with a newer, younger guy who is under the microscope like Jaylen Warren, for example, because I don’t want it to alter him in a negative way,” Tomlin said. “Does he need to take (using) his head out of the game? Absolutely. He’s working extremely hard in an effort to do so.”

Warren was fined what was effectively two games checks for lowering his helmet into defender against the Browns. The NFL has cracked down hard on those types of collisions and several Steelers’ players have been fined for it this season, including LB Kwon Alexander three times (one from the preseason was rescinded). A battering ram, Warren may have to slightly change his style to avoid being fined again.

Tomlin mentioned the fact the Steelers have played in two primetime slots over the first three weeks, a Monday and Sunday night, as a reason for the extra attention the team has gotten. Fitzpatrick’s tackle was scrutinized more because it happened on a national stage with most eyes on the game. But Tomlin is correct Fitzpatrick is a pro who has no malicious intent and those who follow his game closely understand.