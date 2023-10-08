Miles Killebrew Reveals Play That Led To Punt Block Was Drawn Up Three Weeks Ago

Pittsburgh Steelers safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew had his third blocked punt as a member of the Steelers in their 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five, and it came in a huge spot. With 11:12 left in the fourth quarter, Killebrew blocked Jordan Stout’s punt out of the back of the end zone, giving the Steelers a much-needed spark. They went on to score 14 unanswered points, including the two points from the safety. Killebrew broke down the play and said it’s something that has been in the works.

“It was a scheme honestly that we had, we’ve been practicing for three weeks. Danny [Smith] drew it up and we’ve been working on it. And it just so happened that we were able to call it, all of the things that needed to happen for that to be called took place,” Killebrew said via video posted to Steelers.com. “I won’t bore you with the specifics, I mean it has to do with field position, it has to do with where we are in the game for Danny to feel comfortable to call it, and he let us go and we were able to get it done.”

The Steelers’ offense had struggled all day, and despite getting the ball back and likely having good field position to go with it, they still would’ve needed a touchdown to tie the game. The safety cut the Ravens lead from 10-3 to 10-5, and the Steelers capitalized with a field goal on their ensuing drive after the safety punt.

The defense was able to hold, Joey Porter Jr. coming up clutch with an interception in the end zone later in the fourth quarter, and a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens gave the Steelers the lead with 1:17 to go in the game. It was all set up by Killebrew’s punt block, coming off a play that the Steelers and special teams coordinator Danny Smith felt comfortable enough to call despite not working on it for even a month.

With the Ravens backed up towards their own end zone, it was a situation where Smith likely felt comfortable enough to call it, especially late in the game with the Steelers needing points. It was a rush designed to get a block, and Killebrew came up big. He was signed due to his special teams ability, and in his three years with the Steelers, he’s proven to be worth every cent he was given due to his ability to block punts. He’s one of the few players who can do it consistently (and when it comes to blocking punts, getting one a season is considered consistent) and he said it all boils down to putting in the work.

“I practice it,” Killebrew said. “I don’t think anything happens on accident. It’s something that I actively seek, and I am just thankful to be on a team of guys who do their job and so I am able to count on them so I am able to get it done.”

He was able to get it done today, and he’s a huge reason why the Steelers are 3-2 and atop the AFC North right now.